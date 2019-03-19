‘Our Planet’ Trailer: Ambitious Netflix Nature Series Visits All Seven Continents

In addition to legendary documentary voice Sir David Attenborough, Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz are also joining the series as narrators.

There are very few moments in life that confront you with the inescapable fact that whales’ mouths are unbelievably large. Sure, they’re the most massive creatures on the planet, but in most cases, whales are shown moving placidly through the water or diving up above the surface (or flying through clouds at a pulsating light in the sky).

But Netflix’s new series “Our Planet” has plenty of whales, in all their giant-mawed glory. The ambitious new nature doc series was filmed across 50 countries and claims to feature “never-before-seen footage of wildlife and their habitats.” The trailer below takes the large-scale world of underwater giants and focuses all the way down to the everyday life of tiny insects trying to survive in a giant forest.

It’s something the creative team behind the series, which also created “Planet Earth” and “Blue Planet,” has captured before, but never on quite this expansive scale. Over the course of this eight-episode season, “Our Planet” will also address issues of conservation while featuring these disparate animals in their respective home regions. The release will also come with a collection of behind-the-scenes features that will show how the various camera crews were able to obtain all the series’ footage.

Sir David Attenborough, who’s become the undisputed king of nature narrators, is the English-language voice for this new series. But in conjunction with a new trailer, Netflix announced Wednesday that it has enlisted the help of other impressive guides through this new nature project. Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz will both lend their voices to Spanish-language versions of the project, with Hayek’s running in Mexico and throughout Latin America and Cruz’s in Spain.

Watch the full trailer (with a new Marcus Mumford song in there too for good measure) below:

“Our Planet” premieres April 5 on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.