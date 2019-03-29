‘Pennyworth’ First Look: Some People Just Want to Watch This Prequel Series About Batman’s Butler

Jack Bannon plays Alfred in Epix's upcoming show.

The people of Gotham City may have a love-hate relationship with Batman, but audiences don’t. With Ben Affleck out as the Caped Crusader and Joaquin Phoenix in as the Joker, Epix is going the small-screen prequel route with “Pennyworth.” Jack Bannon stars as Alfred Pennyworth, the trusty butler played in the past by the likes of Michael Gough, Michael Caine, and Jeremy Irons. Avail yourself of a brief teaser and first-look photo below.

Related Armie Hammer Denies 'Batman' Casting, Hasn't Even Been Asked About the Role

'Gotham' Cast Explains What to Expect from the Ending

Zack Snyder Fires Back at Fans Upset Batman Killed Someone

The series follows “Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company and goes to work with a young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who’s not yet Bruce’s father, in 1960s London” — which is to say that the Dark Knight himself probably won’t be appearing in the show unless it continues long enough to show him as a soon-to-be-traumatized kiddo.

“Pennyworth” is from executive producer/writer Bruno Heller and executive producer/director Danny Cannon, both of whom worked on fellow Batman series “Gotham.” That series, which focuses on Jim Gordon’s early days as a police officer and the origin stories of several eventual villains, began on Fox in 2014 and will end its five-season run next month.

Bannon previously appeared in “The Imitation Game,” “Fury,” and a number of TV series on both sides of the pond: “Medici,” “The Loch,” and “Ripper Street,” among others. Rounding out the cast are Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Emma Paetz, and Polly Walker.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.