Quentin Tarantino ‘Working Hard’ to Finish Editing ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ for Cannes Premiere

Reports that Tarantino's ninth feature is confirmed for Cannes are not true just yet.

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival is hoping to bring Quentin Tarantino back to the Croisette for the world premiere of his ninth feature, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” but it’s going to depend entirely on whether or not the director finishes editing the new project in time. Despite reports saying “Hollywood” is already in at Cannes, sources close to the movie confirm to IndieWire no decision has been made at this time.

Cannes director Thierry Fremaux also tells IndieWire nothing is confirmed just yet regarding Tarantino’s return. When asked about the status of “Hollywood” at Cannes, Fremaux answered, “He’s editing [and] working hard to be ready by Cannes!” The intention is for Tarantino to be back at Cannes, but it is not a definite yet and there is no Cannes premiere date already scheduled.

Should “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” land a spot in Cannes’ lineup, it will easily be one of the most star-studded events of the festival. Tarantino’s cast includes Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, and more. The story is set in 1969 and follows an actor (DiCaprio) and his stuntman (Pitt) as they try to transition away from television and into the moviemaking business. Robbie stars as Sharon Tate, but neither Tarantino nor Sony has disclosed how the model’s murder at the hands of the Manson cult factors into the plot.

Tarantino has a rich history at the Cannes Film Festival, having won the Palme d’Or with “Pulp Fiction” in 1994. “Hollywood” could bring Tarantino back to Cannes on the 25th anniversary of “Pulp Fiction’s” big win. The director was last at the festival in 2009 with “Inglourious Basterds,” which won Christoph Waltz the Best Actor prize.

Sony is set to release “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in theaters nationwide July 26. The 2019 Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25.

Additional reporting by Eric Kohn and Kate Erbland.

