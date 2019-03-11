‘Ramy’ Trailer: Young Muslims Get a Hulu Comedy From Ramy Youssef and A24

The stand-up comedian teamed up with "The Carmichael Show" co-creator Jerrod Carmichael for the ten-episode series.

As a 25-year-old stand-up comedian, Ramy Youssef gained attention after appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2017. A clip of his set — titled “Ramy Youssef Is Expecting A Hogwarts Letter From ISIS” — garnered over 870k views, pretty good for a relatively unknown stand-up.

All that is about to change when Hulu premieres “Ramy” in April, a new half-hour comedy created by Youssef and executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael and A24’s Ravi Nandon. The first trailer gives a glimpse of the dry tone of the series, which sees Youssef playing a young man reconciling his Muslim identity with a generally relaxed millennial attitude towards life.

The official synopsis reads: “Ramy Hassan is a first generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. ‘Ramy’ will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.”

Youssef co-created and co-wrote the series with Ryan Welch and Ari Katcher, who was a co-creator of “The Carmichael Show,” which ran for three seasons on NBC. Youssef, Katcher, Carmichael, Welch, and showrunner Bridget Bedard serve as executive producers. “Ramy” is produced by A24 Television, which will also handle Youssef’s recently announced stand-up special for HBO.

In addition to Youssef in the title role, the series stars Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Laith Nakli and Steve Way. “Ramy” recently had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in its Episodic Premieres section. All 10 episodes of “Ramy” will premiere April 19 on Hulu.

Check out the new trailer (including a frank discussion of giving up porn for Ramadan) below.

