Let Robert Pattinson Calmly Fill You With Dread by Singing a ‘High Life’ Original Song — Listen

Something tells us Pattinson does not have a "Shallow"-sized hit on his hands.

Just when you thought Bradley Cooper was cornering the market on successful actors turned surprising singers, here comes Robert Pattinson. The actor is Claire Denis’ leading man in “High Life” and he also lent his vocals to the soundtrack’s lead single, “Willow.” Pattinson sings the track alongside indie band Tindersticks, whose lead singer Stuart A. Staples composed the entirety of the “High Life” original score.

“High Life” stars Pattinson as a prisoner traveling aboard a spaceship on a mission to find alternative energy. The mission is being overseen by a doctor (Juliette Binoche) who is using the prisoners for her own mysterious purposes. Pattinson’s character, Monte, has a young daughter named Willow that he must care for while figuring out how to survive the doctor’s apparently twisted plan. Mia Goth and “Outkast” musician Andre Benjamin co-star.

In his A- review out of the Toronto International Film Festival, IndieWire senior film critic David Ehrlich praised “High Life” as a “mesmerizing look into the void.” “‘High Life’ is a pensive and profound study of human life on the brink of the apocalypse,” Ehrlich wrote. “It’s a sublime movie that suggests we all have to stop close enough to the abyss that we can begin to see a new hope building inside, no matter how deranged that hope might be.”

A24 will open “High Life” in New York and Los Angeles on April 5. Watch Pattinson croon the lead single in the video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.