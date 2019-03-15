Samuel L. Jackson ‘Doesn’t Give a F*ck’ If Speaking Out Against Trump Loses Him Fans

"This motherf*cker is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy shit," Jackson says about Donald Trump.

Samuel L. Jackson isn’t one to mince words when speaking about Donald Trump. At the beginning of the new year, the actor went viral for calling Trump a “motherfucker” (Jackson’s signature word, of course). Does Jackson care that his outspoken hatred of the president might alienate fans or turn some of his massive fan base away from seeing his movies? Not at all.

“I know how many motherfuckers hate me,” Jackson recently told Esquire about not fearing fan reactions to his Trump criticisms. “‘I’m never going to see a Sam Jackson movie again.’ Fuck I care? If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I’m not going to lose any money. I already cashed that check. Fuck you. Burn up my videotapes. I don’t give a fuck.”

A common reaction Jackson often hears from Trump supporters is that he is an actor and should therefore “stick to acting” and not politics. Jackson’s response is pure Jackson: “No, motherfucker. I’m a human being that feels a certain way. And some of this shit does affect me, because if we don’t have health care, shit, and my relatives get sick, they’re going to call my rich ass. I want them to have health care. I want them to be able to take care of themselves. This is how I feel. And I count to one hundred some days before I hit ‘send,’ because I know how that shit is.”

The actor continued by referring directly to Trump, saying, “This motherfucker is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy shit. And the people think that’s okay. It’s not fucking okay. And if you’re not saying anything, then you’re complicit. And I wouldn’t give a fuck if I was a garbageman and I had a Twitter account; I’d tweet that shit out. I’m not thinking about who I am and what my job is when I do that shit.”

Jackson is currently having a big year at the box office with two number one debuts under his belt thanks to M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” and his latest Marvel blockbuster “Captain Marvel.” Head over to Esquire to read Jackson’s full interview.

