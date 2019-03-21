‘Schitt’s Creek’ Announces Sixth and Final Season With a Heartfelt Note

Dan and Eugene Levy broke the news on Twitter.

All good things must come to an end, including “Schitt’s Creek.” Dan and Eugene Levy announced today on Twitter that, though their cult sitcom will indeed be returning for a sixth season, the next go-round will also be the last. In a warm statement clarifying that this was their own decision, they also expressed “what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow.”

Read their full remarks:

“We are very excited to announce that Schitt’s Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020! We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we have decided season six will be our last. We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning. It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters the way that you have. “We are all so excited to begin shooting these last fourteen episodes and can’t thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you’ve shown us. We hope you continue to enjoy the rest of our fifth season as we prepare to shoot our sixth! “Best wishes and warmest regards, “Dan and Eugene Levy”

“Schitt’s Creek” first premiered in 2015 and has aired 62 episodes to date, with two remaining in its penultimate season. Last year it was nominated for Best Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

To Our Dear Fans… pic.twitter.com/FIXjD3gbzA — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 21, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.