Spielberg’s Crusade to Save Theaters and More Lessons From Oscar Night — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 234: In the wake of "Green Book" winning Best Picture, this year's Oscars sent a few messages about the state of the industry.

Another Oscar season has come and gone, but this one has launched some conversations unlikely to die down anytime soon. With “Green Book” beating “Roma” in the Best Picture race, debates about whether Netflix was admonished for its relationship to theaters is ubiquitous — and Steven Spielberg is heading up an effort to change Academy rules involving the minimum theatrical release necessary to qualify for the Oscars. But how might these changes impact smaller movies? Does Spielberg really know what he’s doing?

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson talk through the fallout of this year’s ceremony. They also share highlights from their weekend around town as well as their experiences at the ceremony, which yielded two very different perspectives on the big night.

Listen to the full episode below.

