‘Captain Marvel’ Debate: How to Manage Expectations For Brie Larson’s Big Marvel Moment

Screen Talk, episode 235: Does Marvel's first standalone female superhero movie benefit from super-sized hype? Plus: Spielberg versus Netflix, revisited.

It took long enough: After years of blockbuster hits, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally delivered its first standalone female superhero movie. But “Captain Marvel” is also a unique opportunity to explore what happens when indie names — Brie Larson as well as “Half Nelson” co-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck — step into the studio arena and face a whole new set of expectations. Should “Captain Marvel” face scrutiny from critics expecting a major cultural moment? Or is it just a fast and fun CGI spectacle that should be appreciated on those terms alone? In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson debate the movie, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses while exploring the broader context surrounding its release. They also revisit the news cycle surrounding Steven Spielberg’s opposition to Netflix movies in Oscar season, a looming showdown at April’s Academy meeting, and the episode closes with a preview of the SXSW Film Festival.

