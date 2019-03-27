‘Sex and the City’ Follow-Up Series Will Examine Love and Dating After 50

Author Candace Bushnell’s new book provides the basis for the show that challenges the typical depiction of aging on TV.

“Sex and the City” isn’t getting a new movie, but it is getting a more mature yet equally provocative followup, thanks to Candace Bushnell. Paramount Television and Anonymous Content have acquired the rights to the author’s upcoming novel “Is There Still Sex in the City?” to develop as a TV series, reports Deadline.

In the book, which will be released on Aug. 6, Bushnell will examine what sex, dating, and friendship looks like after 50. It delves into marriage, divorce, children, bereavement, and the pressures on women to remain youthful and still have it all. New York City provides the backdrop for these escapades, set between a country enclave known as The Village and the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

“It didn’t used to be this way. At one time, 50-something meant the beginning of retirement — working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who like you were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle,” said Bushnell.

“In short, retirement age folks weren’t meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier. They weren’t expected to exercise, start new business ventures, move to a different state, have casual sex with strangers, and start all over again. But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of 50- and 60-something women look like today, and I’m thrilled to be reflecting the rich complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen.”

Bushnell will write the pilot and executive produce the series, along with Liza Chasin from 3dot Productions and Robyn Meisinger from Anonymous Content.

Bushnell’s “Sex and the City,” “Lipstick Jungle,” and “The Carrie Diaries” have all been adapted for television, with the HBO series having a lasting cultural impact and contributing to the rise of HBO as a network. It also spawned two big-screen sequels.

