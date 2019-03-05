As ‘Shallow’ Tops Billboard, Bradley Cooper Earns a Milestone Over Springsteen, Backstreet Boys, and More

Cooper has achieved a milestone that has long eluded the likes of some of the biggest musicians.

“Shallow” is the gift that keeps on giving for Bradley Cooper. The standout track from the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack officially went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week ending March 9, giving Cooper his first ever Billboard chart-topper. The song’s previous high was in the number five position. “Shallow” surged to number one following the song’s big Oscar win for Best Original Song and the now iconic performance Cooper and Lady Gaga gave during the Oscars telecast.

Cooper’s Hot 100 milestone is notable considering how many high profile music artists have never topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart: Bruce Springsteen, One Direction, James Brown, Backstreet Boys, Sheryl Crowe, Chaka Khan, Bob Dylan, Creedence Clearwater Revival, MC Hammer, New Edition, and more. The milestone follows Cooper’s Grammy win earlier this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Cooper’s one win gave him more Grammys than such music acts as Fleetwood Mac and Bob Marley.

As for Gaga, “Shallow” is now her fourth number one hit and her first to top the charts since “Born This Way.” As one of the track’s songwriters, Gaga also took home the Best Original Song Oscar. “Shallow” conquering the Billboard Hot 100 in its 22nd week on the charts had much to do with that Oscars performance, which saw Cooper and Gaga performing the song live on television for the first time. Cooper meticulously worked with Oscars director Glenn Weiss to plan the performance, which was shot in a single take and shot from the stage looking out at the audience.

“Bradley and Gaga, they really had this idea in their head of how they wanted it to be,” ABC executive Rob Mills told Variety about the performance. “And the producers really worked step-by-step with them to make…what they were envisioning a reality. This was staying true to the spirit of the movie as well. They really wanted to kind of embody everything that the characters in the movie stood for in this three-minute number.”

Cooper currently has no additional directing projects in the pipeline at this moment.

