‘Sharp Objects’ May Return After All, Says Series Creator at SXSW

Marti Noxon and Gillian Flynn have discussed a return to Wind Gap.

It’s been said all along that “Sharp Objects” would be a one-and-done miniseries, but that may no longer be the case. During her SXSW keynote, series creator Marti Noxon admitted that she and Gillian Flynn (on whose novel the show is based) have pondered a return to Wind Gap. “Maybe there will be a sequel, maybe we’ll get to find out more about Adora and Camille’s sister,” she said, per Deadline. “Gillian and I have thoughts on it.”

Amy Adams starred in HBO’s acclaimed limited series, which earned Patricia Clarkson a Golden Globe and introduced viewers to the sly talents of newcomer Eliza Scanlen. (“Sharp Objects” has been nominated for a slew of other awards these last few months, most of which have been won by fellow miniseries “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”) Jean-Marc Vallée directed all eight episodes, just as he did with the first season of “Big Little Lies,” another HBO adaptation of a novel that will return for a second season.

Noxon’s comments are a departure from her assertion last summer that “we’re not talking about a Season 2. This is it, so bask in it while you can.” HBO’s programming president, Casey Bloys, likewise said that the show is “a much darker subject matter [than ‘Big Little Lies’] and it’s a lot for Amy to play that character. It’s a lot to ask someone to inhabit that role. It’s not a role she can do again. That makes total sense to me. Without her doing it, I don’t think a Season 2 makes sense. I think this one we will take a really excellent limited series that did well for us and be thankful for that. No plans in the works.”

