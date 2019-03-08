‘Shazam!’ First Reactions Use Even More Exclamation Marks Than the Title

Early word is highly positive for the latest superhero movie.

The social-media embargo for “Shazam!” has been lifted — not to be confused with the actual review embargo, which is forthcoming; rookie mistake, dear reader — and early word is highly positive. Zachary Levi stars as the superhero of the title in DC Comics’ lighthearted follow-up to last year’s “Aquaman,” but unlike Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, Shazam will be doing his own thing rather than joining the Justice League.

Here’s what the superhero-inclined bloggers and critics have to say so far:

@ZacharyLevi exudes charisma and playfulness throughout, while showing the vulnerability and strength needed to pull off the superhero gig. He’s got the spark, to be sure, and I hope to see #Shazam pop up again and again in the DCEU, be it solo or team-up. @joblocom @ShazamMovie — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) March 8, 2019

#Shazam is an absolute joy. Both definitely in the DCEU and nothing at all like any DCEU movie so far, it’s funny, warm, good hearted and silly and the cast is terrific. Watch out for our review soon. pic.twitter.com/NNPU5hqNtv — Den Of Geek UK (@denofgeek) March 8, 2019

#Shazam is an absolute delight! Super vibrant, tons of heart & a great fun-loving vibe. The family element is a big charmer & so is the humor that comes with watching @ZacharyLevi explore his new powers. Said this after IT but it’s worth repeating – @Jgrazerofficial is a star. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 8, 2019

#Shazam was damn near PERFECT in my book. My FAVORITE DC movie (DCEU? What are we saying now?) by far. Pure of heart, incredibly funny, full of in-jokes and references. Brought me a childlike joy to watch. This role was MADE for @ZacharyLevi… & Jack & Asher & the entire cast pic.twitter.com/rVrxjcwvCe — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) March 8, 2019

Finally allowed to say that #Shazam was fantastic! Full of heart and pure childhood wish fulfillment. It’s funny and the tone is exactly right. @zacharylevi is perfect in the role, and so is @asherangel, who I’m convinced is @maisie_williams‘ brother! pic.twitter.com/DXhp2ZBteR — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) March 8, 2019

#Shazam is a super-powered BIG & I LOVED every second of it. A colorful, vibrant, vital addition to the DCEU. Vivid character-driven action, heartrending central relationships & fully earned, totally satisfying emotional moments. Super hilarious. Super thrilling. Super awesome! pic.twitter.com/KelHZ5YzFq — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 8, 2019

David F. Sandberg directed “Shazam,” which Warner Bros. will release in theaters on April 5.

