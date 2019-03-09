‘SMILF’ Canceled by Showtime After Two Seasons

Frankie Shaw's comedy is coming to an end.

“SMILF” is no more. Showtime has canceled the comedy as it nears the end of its second season, making it likely that the adventures of Bridgette (Frankie Shaw) as she navigates single-motherhood in South Boston will end without being completely resolved. Shaw also created, wrote, and directed much of the series, which premiered in November 2017 and will end its run with a total of 18 episodes when the finale airs at the end of this month.

“After weighing a variety of factors, Showtime has decided that SMILF will not move forward for a third season,” the network said in a statement released last night. “The remainder of the second season will continue to air as scheduled on Showtime through its series finale on March 31. We remain extremely proud of the two seasons of SMILF, and thank Frankie Shaw for her singular voice and unique creation, as well as the dozens of writers, producers, actors, directors and crew members both in Los Angeles and on location in Boston, who contributed to this exceptional series.”

The show’s run wasn’t without controversy, as Shaw faced misconducted allegations during the shooting of the most recent season when co-star Samara Weaving revealed she felt pressured to film a sex scene nude. She was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing by ABC, which produces “SMILF,” and the cancelation statement makes no reference to the allegations.

Four more episodes have yet to air: “Smile More If Lying Fails,” “Sex Makes It Less Formal,” “Single Mom Is Losing Faith,” and “Stop Making It Less Fun,” which will air on March 31.

