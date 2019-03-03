Solange Releases Visual Companion for Latest Album, Featuring Contribution From Terence Nance

The filmmaker behind "Random Acts of Flyness" worked on the latest video component of Solange's latest album "When I Get Home."

It’s early March, but Solange’s “When I Get Home” may end up as one of the most talked-about musical experiences of the year. After a surprise album drop on Friday, the full experience continued in different venues over the course of the weekend.

Part of that is a new half-hour film designed to accompany “When I Get Home” and pay tribute to the musician’s home state of Texas. The video spans multiple different storytelling formats, going from computer animation to selfie videos to slow-motion outdoor dance sequences. The experimental visual companion piece runs just shy of the album’s 39-minute runtime.

The video is ambitious in its scope, stretching from neighborhood scenes to visions of the future with abstract technology-based costumes. One striking centerpiece features an outdoor stadium setup with rodeo bulls, horse-riding tricks, and individuals dressed in black moving in unison around the center of empty seats.

Solange directed this additional component of “When I Get Home,” with multiple outlets listing Terence Nance as offering assistance to the project. Nance and Solange previously collaborated on last year’s HBO series “Random Acts of Flyness,” which ran for a half-dozen episodes late last summer. Currently, Nance is prepping “Space Jam 2,” set to film in the upcoming offseason and star NBA multihyphenate LeBron James.

As part of the rollout for both the new album and this visual component, Solange will stream a discussion about “When I Get Home,” beginning at 7:45 p.m. ET on Sunday night. The album “When I Get Home” is now available to stream via multiple music services, while the video can be watched on Apple Music.

In a clip posted online, Solange referred to the project as “a Texas film.” Watch a few “When I Get Home” excerpts below:

