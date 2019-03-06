‘Someone Great’ Trailer: Gina Rodriguez and Lakeith Stanfield Go Long Distance for Netflix

The trailer for this ode to female friendship features RuPaul as a medium and a fire Lizzo track.

Netflix has been slowly but steadily reviving the once marginalized romantic comedy, but their newest offering infuses the genre with the rather refreshing idea — long overdue in movies — that friendship is perhaps the greatest romance of all. The streamer recently released the first official trailer for “Someone Great,” a comedy that appears to begin as a romance with a man, but ends up looking more like a love letter to self love, and friends that always have your back.

And who better to anchor this positively 21st century feminist message than Gina Rodriguez, with her megawatt smile and her infectious charm?

The official synopsis reads: “Aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) has just landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than do long distance, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends, Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow), for one outrageous last adventure in New York City.”

The movie also features a performance from RuPaul, who appears as a sage medium in the trailer to remind Jenny that she is the Beyoncé of her story. Questlove also makes a cameo as (you guessed it) a DJ, and comedian Michelle Buteau has a memorable scene in the trailer.

Since rising to prominence as the lead on the CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” Rodriguez has been outspoken about her desire to uplift other women in the industry, and it appears she is putting her money where her mouth is with this project. “Someone Great” is the feature film debut of writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, creator of the MTV comedy series “Sweet/Vicious.” Women make up a majority of below the line roles, including cinematographer Autumn Eakin and production designer Lisa Meyers. Paul Feig serves as a producer.

“Someone Great” premieres on Netflix on April 19. Check out the trailer (including a banger of a Lizzo track — look her up) below.

