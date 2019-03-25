Sophie Turner Reacts to Backlash Over Telling ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending to Friends

As for why Kit Harington went backlash free for telling his wife about the "Thrones" ending, Turner says, "The people love him, he can do no wrong."

Sophie Turner isn’t paying attention to social media enough to let online hate bring her down. The actress recently told Entertainment Weekly she wasn’t giving much thought to the backlash she faced earlier this year after she revealed she had told some friends the ending of “Game of Thrones.” The scoop was published in Turner’s W Magazine profile in January, entitled “Sophie Turner Has Already Revealed ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending to a Select Few.”

“I’m so bad at keeping secrets,” Turner said at the time. “I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of ‘Game of Thrones’ to a few people.”

Turner’s reveal led to some outrage online that she was being sloppy with the show’s secrets. While Turner saw some of the hate coming her way, she decided not to make a big deal about because such is the nature of social media.

“I was on Twitter and saw these headlines like ‘Twitter followers are being so mean to Sophie Turner after reports she told her friends the ending of ‘Game of Thrones,’” she said. “The truth is I’ve only told two people. It’s not that many. To be honest, I don’t read many of the mentions on Twitter because there’s normally quite a bit of hate. Everything I say will always have some negative reactions so I’m not surprised.”

While Turner was criticized for spoiling “Thrones” for friends, her co-star Kit Harington was mostly let off the hook after he revealed he had told his wife and former “Thrones” co-star Rose Leslie the ending. Speaking to U.K. radio hosts Tom Green and Daisy Maskell in February, Harington said, “I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days, and she’d asked!”

Turner is hardly surprised Harington’s comments went backlash free compared to the reactions to her W Magazine article. “The people love Kit Harington, he can do no wrong,” Turner said. “He’s the people’s prince!”

The final season of “Game of Thrones” begins Sunday, April 14 on HBO.

