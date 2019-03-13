Jonah Hill’s Vampire Weekend Music Video Flips New York Upside-Down

The grainy, swirling short also features a cameo from Jerry Seinfeld.

Vampire Weekend’s newest album “Father of the Bride” is still a few weeks away from its late-April release, but another one of its 18 tracks now has a new music video, courtesy of Academy Award-nominated person and international poster interpreter Jonah Hill. “Sunflower” follows lead singer, songwriter, and Charles the Mecha Butler creator Ezra Koenig through various famous New York locales, including Zabar’s and Barney Greengrass. It’s another chance for Koenig to dabble in amateur food prep, having previously whipped up some breakfast in the band’s recent video for “Harmony Hall,” directed by veteran music video director Emmett Malloy.

Hill made a cameo in “Harmony Hall,” but swaps out a front-of-camera appearance here for a chance to catch a few knowing smirks from Jerry Seinfeld instead. In addition to split-screen fun and standup smiles, Hill shoots most of the video for “Sunflower” at canted angles or rotating around Koenig and The Internet’s Steve Lacy as they make their way behind deli counters or clutch small puppies to their respective chests. (Most of all, they show the continued importance of never turning down a good, fresh bagel. Wise decisions being made across the board here.)

This is far from the first time the band’s enlisted the help of someone from the world of film to put some visuals to one of their songs. Vampire Weekend previously worked with “Son of Rambow” and “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” director Garth Jennings on the video for their breakout hit “A-Punk.” (If anyone reading this is in need of some chair-dancing fuel, here’s that clip of the sped-up quartet in all its faux underwater glory.)

Watch the full video for “Sunflower” (including a handful of sharp hat selections) below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.