SXSW Winners: ‘Alice,’ ‘For Sama’ Lead 2019 Grand Jury Awards

The SXSW Film Festival has announced the winners of the its Narrative and Documentary Competitions. The winners were unveiled during a ceremony at Austin’s Paramount Theater on Tuesday, alongside several other prizes for features and shorts from across the the SXSW lineup.
Among this year’s big Narrative Feature entries is Grand Jury winner “Alice,” Josephine Mackerras’ story of a woman’s choice to become a sex worker to support her husband and child. “For Sama,” this year’s Documentary Feature winner, follows a Syrian filmmaker as she starts a family amidst the backdrop of the country’s ongoing political turmoil.
Previous SXSW winners include Lena Dunham’s “Tiny Furniture” and “Marwencol.” Last year, the top prizes went to “Thunder Road” and “People’s Republic of Desire.”
Audience awards will be announced closer to the conclusion of the festival. The full list of Tuesday evening’s winners can be found below:
Feature Film Grand Jury Awards
Narrative Feature Competition
Winner: Alice
Director: Josephine Mackerras
Special Jury Recognition for Best Ensemble: Yes, God, Yes
Director: Karen Maine
Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Voice: Saint Frances
Director: Alex Thompson
Documentary Feature Competition
Winner: For Sama
Directors: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Special Jury Recognition for Empathy in Craft : Ernie & Joe
Director: Jenifer McShane
Special Jury Recognition for Excellence in Storytelling: Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy
Director: Elizabeth Carroll
Short Film Grand Jury Awards
Narrative Shorts
Winner: Liberty
Director: Faren Humes
Special Jury Recognition: The Orphan
Director: Carolina Markowicz
Documentary Shorts
Winner: Exit 12
Director: Mohammad Gorjestani
Special Jury Recognition: All Inclusive
Director: Corina Schwingruber Ilić
Midnight Shorts
Winner: Other Side of the Box
Director: Caleb J. Phillips
Animated Shorts
Winner: Guaxuma
Director: Nara Normande
Special Jury Recognition: Slug Life
Director: Sophie Koko Gate
Music Videos
Winner: “Pa’Lante” – Hurray for The Riff Raff
Director: Kristian Mercado
Special Jury Recognition: “Quarrel” – Moses Sumney
Directors: Allie Avital, Moses Sumney
Texas Shorts
Winner: I Am Mackenzie
Director: Artemis Anastasiadou
Special Jury Recognition: A Line Birds Cannot See
Director: Amy Bench
Texas High School Shorts
Winner: Fifteen
Director: Louisa Baldwin
Special Jury Recognition: Double Cross
Director: Amiri Scrutchin
Episodic Pilot Competition
Winner: Maggie
Director: Sasha Gordon
Special Jury Recognition: Revenge Tour
Directors: Andrew Carter, Kahlil Maskati
SXSW Film Design Awards
Excellence in Poster Design
Winner: Daniel Isn’t Real
Designer: Jock
Design Company: 4twenty limited
Excellence in Title Design
Winner: Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Directors: Brian Mah, James Ramirez
Special Jury Recognition: The Darkest Minds
Director: Michelle Dougherty
SXSW Special Awards
Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship
Presented to: Victoria Chalk
Vimeo Staff Picks Award
Presented to: Milton directed by Tim Wilkime
ZEISS Cinematography Award
Winner: Amazonian Groove
Director: Bruno Murtinho
SXSW Louis Black “Lone Star” Award
Winner: The River and the Wall
Director: Ben Masters
SXSW Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award
Presented to: Tito directed by Grace Glowicki
Cherry Picks Female First Feature Award
Winner: Alice
Director: Josephine Mackerras
CherryPicks Special Recognition
Winner: Days of the Whale
Director: Catalina Arroyave Restrepo
