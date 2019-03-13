SXSW Winners: ‘Alice,’ ‘For Sama’ Lead 2019 Grand Jury Awards

Additional prizes on SXSW Awards night went to the credits of "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" and a music video for Hurray for The Riff Raff.

The SXSW Film Festival has announced the winners of the its Narrative and Documentary Competitions. The winners were unveiled during a ceremony at Austin’s Paramount Theater on Tuesday, alongside several other prizes for features and shorts from across the the SXSW lineup.

Among this year’s big Narrative Feature entries is Grand Jury winner “Alice,” Josephine Mackerras’ story of a woman’s choice to become a sex worker to support her husband and child. “For Sama,” this year’s Documentary Feature winner, follows a Syrian filmmaker as she starts a family amidst the backdrop of the country’s ongoing political turmoil.

Previous SXSW winners include Lena Dunham’s “Tiny Furniture” and “Marwencol.” Last year, the top prizes went to “Thunder Road” and “People’s Republic of Desire.”

Audience awards will be announced closer to the conclusion of the festival. The full list of Tuesday evening’s winners can be found below:

Feature Film Grand Jury Awards

Narrative Feature Competition

Winner: Alice

Director: Josephine Mackerras

Special Jury Recognition for Best Ensemble: Yes, God, Yes

Director: Karen Maine

Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Voice: Saint Frances

Director: Alex Thompson

Documentary Feature Competition

Winner: For Sama

Directors: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Special Jury Recognition for Empathy in Craft : Ernie & Joe

Director: Jenifer McShane

Special Jury Recognition for Excellence in Storytelling: Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy

Director: Elizabeth Carroll

Short Film Grand Jury Awards

Narrative Shorts

Winner: Liberty

Director: Faren Humes

Special Jury Recognition: The Orphan

Director: Carolina Markowicz

Documentary Shorts

Winner: Exit 12

Director: Mohammad Gorjestani

Special Jury Recognition: All Inclusive

Director: Corina Schwingruber Ilić

Midnight Shorts

Winner: Other Side of the Box

Director: Caleb J. Phillips

Animated Shorts

Winner: Guaxuma

Director: Nara Normande

Special Jury Recognition: Slug Life

Director: Sophie Koko Gate

Music Videos

Winner: “Pa’Lante” – Hurray for The Riff Raff

Director: Kristian Mercado

Special Jury Recognition: “Quarrel” – Moses Sumney

Directors: Allie Avital, Moses Sumney

Texas Shorts

Winner: I Am Mackenzie

Director: Artemis Anastasiadou

Special Jury Recognition: A Line Birds Cannot See

Director: Amy Bench

Texas High School Shorts

Winner: Fifteen

Director: Louisa Baldwin

Special Jury Recognition: Double Cross

Director: Amiri Scrutchin

Episodic Pilot Competition

Winner: Maggie

Director: Sasha Gordon

Special Jury Recognition: Revenge Tour

Directors: Andrew Carter, Kahlil Maskati

SXSW Film Design Awards

Excellence in Poster Design

Winner: Daniel Isn’t Real

Designer: Jock

Design Company: 4twenty limited

Excellence in Title Design

Winner: Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Directors: Brian Mah, James Ramirez

Special Jury Recognition: The Darkest Minds

Director: Michelle Dougherty

SXSW Special Awards

Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship

Presented to: Victoria Chalk

Vimeo Staff Picks Award

Presented to: Milton directed by Tim Wilkime

ZEISS Cinematography Award

Winner: Amazonian Groove

Director: Bruno Murtinho

SXSW Louis Black “Lone Star” Award

Winner: The River and the Wall

Director: Ben Masters

SXSW Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

Presented to: Tito directed by Grace Glowicki

Cherry Picks Female First Feature Award

Winner: Alice

Director: Josephine Mackerras

CherryPicks Special Recognition

Winner: Days of the Whale

Director: Catalina Arroyave Restrepo

