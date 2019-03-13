Back to IndieWire

SXSW Winners: ‘Alice,’ ‘For Sama’ Lead 2019 Grand Jury Awards

Additional prizes on SXSW Awards night went to the credits of "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" and a music video for Hurray for The Riff Raff.

4 hours ago

Alice SXSW 2019

The SXSW Film Festival has announced the winners of the its Narrative and Documentary Competitions. The winners were unveiled during a ceremony at Austin’s Paramount Theater on Tuesday, alongside several other prizes for features and shorts from across the the SXSW lineup.

Among this year’s big Narrative Feature entries is Grand Jury winner “Alice,” Josephine Mackerras’ story of a woman’s choice to become a sex worker to support her husband and child. “For Sama,” this year’s Documentary Feature winner, follows a Syrian filmmaker as she starts a family amidst the backdrop of the country’s ongoing political turmoil.

Previous SXSW winners include Lena Dunham’s “Tiny Furniture” and “Marwencol.” Last year, the top prizes went to “Thunder Road” and “People’s Republic of Desire.”

Audience awards will be announced closer to the conclusion of the festival. The full list of Tuesday evening’s winners can be found below:

Feature Film Grand Jury Awards

Narrative Feature Competition
Winner: Alice
Director: Josephine Mackerras

Special Jury Recognition for Best Ensemble: Yes, God, Yes
Director: Karen Maine

Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Voice: Saint Frances
Director: Alex Thompson

Documentary Feature Competition
Winner: For Sama
Directors: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Special Jury Recognition for Empathy in Craft : Ernie & Joe
Director: Jenifer McShane

Special Jury Recognition for Excellence in Storytelling: Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy
Director: Elizabeth Carroll

Short Film Grand Jury Awards

Narrative Shorts
Winner: Liberty
Director: Faren Humes

Special Jury Recognition: The Orphan
Director: Carolina Markowicz

Documentary Shorts
Winner: Exit 12
Director: Mohammad Gorjestani

Special Jury Recognition: All Inclusive
Director: Corina Schwingruber Ilić

Midnight Shorts
Winner: Other Side of the Box
Director: Caleb J. Phillips

Animated Shorts
Winner: Guaxuma
Director: Nara Normande

Special Jury Recognition: Slug Life
Director: Sophie Koko Gate

Music Videos
Winner: “Pa’Lante” – Hurray for The Riff Raff
Director: Kristian Mercado

Special Jury Recognition: “Quarrel” – Moses Sumney
Directors: Allie Avital, Moses Sumney

Texas Shorts
Winner: I Am Mackenzie
Director: Artemis Anastasiadou

Special Jury Recognition: A Line Birds Cannot See
Director: Amy Bench

Texas High School Shorts
Winner: Fifteen
Director: Louisa Baldwin

Special Jury Recognition: Double Cross
Director: Amiri Scrutchin

Episodic Pilot Competition
Winner: Maggie
Director: Sasha Gordon

Special Jury Recognition: Revenge Tour
Directors: Andrew Carter, Kahlil Maskati

SXSW Film Design Awards

Excellence in Poster Design
Winner: Daniel Isn’t Real
Designer: Jock
Design Company: 4twenty limited

Excellence in Title Design
Winner: Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Directors: Brian Mah, James Ramirez

Special Jury Recognition: The Darkest Minds
Director: Michelle Dougherty

SXSW Special Awards

Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship
Presented to: Victoria Chalk

Vimeo Staff Picks Award
Presented to: Milton directed by Tim Wilkime

ZEISS Cinematography Award
Winner: Amazonian Groove
Director: Bruno Murtinho

SXSW Louis Black “Lone Star” Award
Winner: The River and the Wall
Director: Ben Masters

SXSW Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award
Presented to: Tito directed by Grace Glowicki

Cherry Picks Female First Feature Award
Winner: Alice
Director: Josephine Mackerras

CherryPicks Special Recognition
Winner: Days of the Whale
Director: Catalina Arroyave Restrepo

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox

Newswire

ad