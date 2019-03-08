‘Tell It to the Bees’ Trailer: Watch Anna Paquin and Holliday Grainger Fall in Lust

Paquin plays a beekeeping doctor in this period romance, written and directed by a trio of women.

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen Anna Paquin on the big screen (and not fighting vampires), but fans of Jane Campion’s “The Piano” know that the second-youngest Oscar winner of all time is no stranger to non-episodic entertainment. Paquin will next star opposite actress and filmmaker Holliday Grainger in “Tell It to the Bees,” a period drama about two women who fall in love and are shunned from their rural British community.

Per the film’s official synopsis, the movie follows “Dr. Jean Markham (Anna Paquin) [as she] returns to the town she left as a teenager to take over her late father’s medical practice. When a school-yard scuffle lands Charlie (Gregor Selkirk) in her surgery, she invites him to visit the hives in her garden and tell his secrets to the bees, as she once did. The new friendship between the boy and the bee keeper brings his mother Lydia (Holliday Grainger) into Jean’s world. In the sanctuary of the doctor’s house the two women find themselves dram to one another in a way that Jean recognizes and fears, and Lydia could never have expected. But, in 1950’s small-town Britain, their new secret can’t say hidden forever.”

Read More:Anna Paquin on Finding Her Dark Sense of Humor By Producing Her Own Projects

“Tell It to the Bees” is based on the novel by British author Fiona Shaw, of no relation to the Olivier award-winning actress of the same name, which is doubly confusing because that Fiona Shaw appeared in Paquin’s HBO show “True Blood.” The adaptation was penned by Henrietta Ashworth and Jessica Ashworth, and the movie is directed by Annabel Jankel, making it a woman heavy production.

Paquin is currently producing and starring in “Flack,” a comedy series for truTV. Grainger was recently at the Sundance Film Festival with “Animals,” another woman-led film in which she plays opposite Alia Shawkat.

“Tell It to the Bees” reaches theaters and VOD on May 3. Check out the trailer (including some particularly sensual bee shots) below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.