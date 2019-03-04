‘The Act’ Trailer: Hulu True Crime Show Follows Real Story of Lies and Death

Patricia Arquette and Joey King star in this adaptation of Michelle Dean's true crime longread.

“The Act,” the newest true crime drama from Hulu, is not hiding the fact that things don’t turn out well for everyone in this story. Showing Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King) in a jumpsuit is maybe the first indication that things in this case went horribly wrong.

What “The Act” also shows, as hinted at in the trailer below, is that the relationship between Gypsy and her mother Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette) wasn’t as stellar as it seemed. The season is based on Michelle Dean’s August 2016 Buzzfeed News piece, “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter To Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom Murdered,” which explains the way that Gypsy and Dee Dee’s arrival in a Missouri neighborhood devolved from a friendly new addition to the community to the center of a murder trial that upended much of the small family’s narrative.

“The Act” is another stark transformation for Arquette, coming off her acclaimed role in “Escape at Dannemora.” Here, she plays another character with a certain kind of commanding presence who may or may not be 100% truthful with the new acquaintances she encounters.

Beyond offering a glimpse into the lives of the Blanchards and their neighbors, this trailer for “The Act” gets into the perspective of the medical experts tasked with separating fact from fiction in Gypsy’s case. It appears Poorna Jagannathan plays one such skeptical doctor, stumbling onto some of the discrepancies in Dee Dee’s story.

The rest of the main cast includes AnnaSophia Robb and Calum Worthy, important parts in the story overseen by co-showrunners Dean and Nick Antosca. Antosca previously served as the creator and showrunner of the Syfy horror anthology “Channel Zero.”

Watch the full trailer (including some potentially ill-advised Skype conversations) below:

“The Act” premieres its first two episodes March 20 on Hulu.

