‘The Brink’ Trailer: Steve Bannon Goes Worldwide and Of Course There Are Consequences

The latest doc about the former Trump adviser arrives in theaters later this month.

There is a list of people who can read the words of Abraham Lincoln and not have tgen seem like either a threat or a lethal dose of irony. Steve Bannon is not on that list.

Yet, there he is at the start of the trailer for “The Brink,” the latest documentary to look at the damage and consequences of the enabler and self-appointed champion of alt-right causes around the world. After helping sway the 2016 presidential election, Bannon soon hated working in the White House as a Chief Strategist. Now, Alison Klayman’s film looks at the former Breitbart editor’s attempt to spread his preferred brand of nationalism throughout Europe.

Magnolia Pictures is distributing the film after acquiring it before its Sundance premiere back in January. At the festival, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote that “‘The Brink’ succeeds at providing damning evidence of the pundit’s attempts to cozy up with bastions of hate speech around the world…[It] makes it clear that Bannon has fully immersed himself in the act of taking the Trump presidency to international heights, and allows him to stumble on his own bullshit.”

Klayman, who previously directed “Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry” and the Netflix doc “Take Your Pills,” is the second prolific documentary filmmaker to take on Bannon as a subject. Errol Morris’ film “American Dharma” premiered at the Venice Film Festival and is still seeking distribution. Whether Klayman’s film is the “Deep Impact” to Errol Morris’ “Armageddon” (or the other way around), “The Brink” is the one that a wider audience outside the festival circuit will have the chance to see first.

Watch the full trailer (including one of the more ominous uses of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons”) below:

“The Brink” arrives in theaters on March 29.

