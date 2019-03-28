‘The Convent’ Trailer: Horror Is Back in the Habit With These Creepy Nuns

Hannah Arterton, Clare Higgins, and Rosie Day star.

Vertical Entertainment has unveiled the trailer for “The Convent,” which seeks to answer an age-old question: How many horror movies about nuns does America have room in its heart for? Continuing a trend reignited by last year’s “The Conjuring” spinoff “The Nun” and dating back to the likes of “To the Devil a Daughter” and “Mother Joan of the Angels,” Paul Hyett’s film is very much back in the habit. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “In the early 17th century, innocent young Persephone is falsely accused and put on trial for her life. Her fate seems sealed except for the timely intervention of the mysterious Reverend Mother offering her not just sanctuary, but hope. For the Reverend Mother is the self-appointed leader of a small religious retreat, a secluded Priory, where her fellow Sisters devote their lives to the Lord and seek atonement for their pasts. But upon arrival, Persephone is plagued with terrifying visions and soon realizes that it’s not salvation that awaits but a battle for her very soul itself.”

“Reverend Mother often seems harsh, but she saved us,” our heroine is told upon her arrival. “I pray you enjoy our hospitality.” Suffice to say that their idea of hospitality likely differs from your own, veering, as it does, dangerously close to matters of possession.

Hannah Arterton, Clare Higgins, and Rosie Day star in the film, which Hyett co-wrote alongside Conal Palmer and Gregory Blair. Vertical will release the film in theaters and on demand on May 3.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.