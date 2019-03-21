‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ Trailer: A24’s Sundance Winner Is a Must-See Summer Indie

Filmmaker Joe Talbot is behind one of the year's most confident and unforgettable debut movies.

Anyone paying attention to the 2019 Sundance Film Festival probably heard about “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” the debut film from young director Joe Talbot that earned some of the biggest critical acclaim out of Park City. “Black Man” stars newcomer Jimmie Fails as a man trying to hold onto a sense of home in a changing San Francisco that seems to have forgotten him. The supporting cast includes Jonathan Majors, Danny Glover, Rob Morgan, and Tichina Arnold.

In his A- review out of the Sundance Film Festival, IndieWire senior film critic David Ehrlich called “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” an unforgettable, beautiful, and extremely confident debut film from Talbot. “Shot in a woozy, unreal, and dryly comedic style that splits the difference between Spike Jonze and Spike Lee, ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ slows the world down just enough for you to feel it changing,” Ehrlich wrote. “San Francisco may have a short memory, but it’s just produced another movie that will be hard to forget.”

Read More: ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ Review: Joe Talbot’s Bittersweet, Unforgettable Debut

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” is one of three Sundance darlings A24 is releasing this summer. In addition to Talbot’s inspired debut, the company will also be opening Lulu Wang’s favorite “The Farewell,” starring Awkwafina, and Joanna Hogg’s critically acclaimed “The Souvenir,” which was perhaps the most well-reviewed drama out of Sundance this year. Talbot won the US Dramatic Directing Award at Sundance for “Last Black Man.”

A24 will release “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” in theaters beginning June 14. Watch the official trailer below.

A24

