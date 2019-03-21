‘The New Negroes’ Trailer: Comedy Central Show Mixes Standup and Music

Hannibal Buress, Sasheer Zamata, George Wallace, and Lil Rel Howery are among the guests for the debut season, premiering next month.

“The New Negroes” has been a long-running Los Angeles showcase of some of the best standup and music the city has to offer. Next month, hosts Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle bring that monthly live show to Comedy Central for a season of weekly dispatches from established and emerging comedians alike. The trailer below samples some of these sets, filmed in front of a live Los Angeles audience, as well as hinting at some of Open Mike Eagle’s original music made for the series. Each episode will weave together a trio of standup segments, culminating with a new video featuring contributions from guest performers as well.

Vaughn is a regular guest star on “Corporate,” one of Comedy Central’s best existing series (which just wrapped its second season). He’s also quickly established himself as a seamless part of the “Mystery Science Theater 3000” universe, voicing Tom Servo in both seasons of the Netflix revival.

As for Open Mike Eagle, he’s had a music career spanning over two decades as a solo artist and a member of groups in the LA area. (“Brick Body Kids Still Daydream” is ideal listening for pretty much any occasion, and if you’ve never heard “Dark Comedy Late Show,” remedy that real quick.)

These two co-hosts will welcome a variety of performers to their TV stage, including Hannibal Buress, Sasheer Zamata, George Wallace, Lil Rel Howery, Dulcé Sloan, and Chris Redd. The Comedy Central app and YouTube channels will offer extended versions of these sets after each Friday night episode premiere.

“The New Negroes” premieres April 19 on Comedy Central. Watch the full trailer for the series (including a nightmare-inducing visual of heads emerging from mouths that won’t be leaving my subconscious any time soon) below:

