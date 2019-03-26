‘The Perfect Date’ Trailer: Noah Centineo Is a Dream Companion for Hire — Watch

Netflix doubles down on the romantic comedy It Boy who stole hearts in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."

Noah Centineo continues to be Netflix’s rom-com It Guy with his upcoming movie “ ,” coming this April. Last year, when the actor spoke to IndieWire about “To All the Boys I Loved Before” and “Sienna Burgess Is a Loser,” he also revealed details about the new comedy.

“I just finished a film called [‘The Perfect Date’] with Awesomeness production, the same company that did ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ that’s really endearing,” he said. “It’s about a young man who’s very enterprising and comes from a low income household, and decides to create an app that allows anyone to hire him for a stand-in date. He does this in the hopes of making enough money to get into his dream college, and then hopefully learn who he is in the process.”

In the trailer and first-look photos below, Centineo can be seen in various ensembles to “date” each different person. “It’s cool,” he said. “You become different people on different days. For an actor, it was really fun.”

Here’s Netflix’s official description of the movie, directed by Chris Nelson:

Brooks Rattigan (Noah Centineo) has the academic chops to get into his dream Ivy League school, but what he’s missing is an outstanding extracurricular — and the money. When he seizes on an opportunity to make some extra cash by posing as the boyfriend of a self-assured, combat boot-loving girl named Celia Lieberman (Laura Marano), he finds he has a knack for being the perfect stand-in. Together with his programmer friend Murph (Odiseas Georgiadis), Brooks launches an app selling himself as a plus-one for all occasions. Along the way, he meets the girl of his dreams (Camila Mendes). But when business starts to boom, Brooks must reassess everything he was once sure of.

”The Perfect Date” will be released on Friday, April 12 on Netflix. Also, check out sneak peek photos of the movie:

