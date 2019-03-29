‘The Silence’ Trailer: Flying Monsters Are Hunting Kiernan Shipka and Stanley Tucci by Sound — Watch

Netflix’s latest post-apocalyptic “Bird Box”-type movie will be released in April.

“The Silence” is capitalizing on the latest trend for post-apocalyptic stories with creatures that prey on humans by curtailing basic functions. First there was “A Quiet Place,” in which John Krasinski and Emily Blunt had to evade blind extraterrestrial creatures with an acute sense of hearing. Then came the Netflix movie “Bird Box,” where Sandra Bullock had to blindfold herself so that she could avoid looking at creatures with the ability to drive a person to suicide.

Now, Netflix is combining all of these elements and throwing in some of its go-to stars for an extra synergistic push. In the movie, flying critters who kind of look like bats have destroyed the world by going after humans if they make any sound. That’s a familiar premise! The film also pulls from its Netflix stable of stars, including “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” actors Kiernan Shipka and Miranda Otto and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star John Corbett. The film also stars Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci, Sarah Abbot, Kate Corbett, Kyle Breitkopf, Dempsey Bryk, Billy MacLellan, and Hannah Gordon.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis:

When the world is under attack from terrifying creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, 16-year-old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), who lost her hearing at 13, and her family seek refuge in a remote haven. But they discover a sinister cult who are eager to exploit Ally’s heightened senses.

Carey and Shane Van Dyke have adapted “The Silence,” based on British horror writer Tim Lebbon’s novel, and it’s directed by John R. Leonetti, who had also helmed horror flicks “Annabelle,” “Wish Upon,” and “Wolves at the Door.” Alexandra Michlan, Scott Lambert, and Robert Kulzer are producers on the film.

Take a look at the chaos below:

“The Silence” will be available to stream on Wednesday, April 10 on Netflix.

