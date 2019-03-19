‘Toy Story 4’ Official Trailer: Woody and Buzz Return With an Unexpected New Friend

The latest Pixar effort is directed by Josh Cooley, who previously helmed the short film “Riley’s First Date?”

Audiences around the world already love Woody, Buzz, Mr. Potato Head, and the entire “Toy Story” gang, but this summer the world is about to meet Forky. “Toy Story 4,” the upcoming sequel from Disney/Pixar, is set to introduce a brand new member to the “Toy Story” family, and it just so happens to be a plastic fork that has been converted into a toy and has some serious identity issues to work through.

The official “Toy Story 4” synopsis reads: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

“Toy Story 4” arrives in theaters nine years after the release of “Toy Story 3,” which grossed over $1 billion worldwide and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, becoming only the third animated film in history to earn that honor. Pixar last conquered the box office with “Incredibles 2,” which also grossed over $1 billion at the global box office.

Disney will release “Toy Story 4” in theaters nationwide on June 21, 2019.

On the road of life there are old friends, new friends, and stories that change you. #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/MMvZLsXgR9 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 19, 2019

