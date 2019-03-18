Tribeca 2019 to Reunite ‘In Living Color,’ Preview ‘Mr. Robot’ as Part of Growing TV Lineup at Annual Fest

"The Simpsons" will get its own anniversary special, and the newest TV series from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will also get the spotlight.

This April, the Tribeca Film Festival continues its tradition of incorporating the rich landscape of television into its lineup, with a series of premieres, reunions, and conversations that will bring together America’s favorite animated family, the world’s most notorious hacker, and the sketch comedy series that launched a generation of comedians.

In terms of reunions, the Tribeca TV lineup will reunite the cast of “In Living Color,” including cast members Keenan Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, Rosie Perez, and David Alan Grier, and also bring together, in recognition of the 30th anniversary of “The Simpsons,” James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Matt Selman, Al Jean, and Harry Shearer for a panel moderated by Yeardley Smith.

Meanwhile, making their world premieres at the festival will be the upcoming series “The Boys,” executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the HBO docudrama “Chernobyl,” Netflix’s animated comedy “Tuca & Bertie” (featuring the voices of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong), and Nat Geo’s miniseries adaptation of “The Hot Zone,” starring Julianna Margulies.

The Tribeca Talks series will present A Farewell to “Mr. Robot,” which will feature creator Sam Esmail and stars Rami Malek, Christian Slater, and Carly Chaikin talking about the show’s legacy and what to expect when the fourth and final season returns later this year.

In addition, Tribeca will spotlight independent content — five indie pilots will make their premieres at the festival, and the Tribeca N.O.W. (new online work) Showcase will highlight original work from 12 digital creators.

“When some of the most cinematic storytelling continues to happen on screens of all sizes and shapes, we were particularly inspired this year by the scope, innovation, and accomplishment of the so-called ‘small’ screen,” said Tribeca Film Festival festival director Cara Cusumano in a statement. “It’s a privilege to showcase these diverse works with a robust program that speaks to the limitless potential of the episodic form.”

The full line-up is below, including additional premieres for TV Land’s “Younger” and the Duplass-produced HBO documentary series “On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us.” The Tribeca Film Festival runs April 24 – May 5 in New York, NY.

TRIBECA TV LINEUP

REUNIONS:

In Living Color – Celebrating 25 Years since the Finale

Twenty-five years after its finale, the cast and creator of the groundbreaking sketch comedy show In Living Color will reunite to reflect on the Emmy Award-winning show that upended the landscape of television comedy and launched the careers of some of the greatest entertainers of our time. Following a screening of the pilot episode of In Living Color, the series creator and stars will come together to celebrate the show’s immeasurable influence and illuminate how the show continues to be equal parts subversive and hilarious.

● After the Screening: A conversation with creator and star Keenan Ivory Wayans, and co-stars Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, Rosie Perez, and David Alan Grier.

Event time: April 27 at 5:00 PM, Tribeca Festival Hub

The Simpsons – 30th Anniversary

In the thirty years since The Simpsons first debuted, the satirical cartoon has become the very center of popular culture; a juggernaut that is ingrained in the cultural fabric of America. In the three decades it has been on the air, the show has influenced popular culture, media and politics by brilliantly and incisively depicting the ridiculous pageant of American society. Following a screening of the episodes Marge vs the Monorail and The Day the Earth Stood Cool, the creative team of The Simpsons will come together to celebrate the immeasurable legacy of the longest-running animated series in television history.

● After the Screening: A conversation with executive producers James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman, and the voice of many Harry Shearer. Moderated by the voice of Lisa Simpson Yeardley Smith.

Event time: April 28 at 5:00 PM, BMCC

TRIBECA TV

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) – New Series World Premiere

Executive Producers: Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter.

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Based on a comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

● After the screening: A conversation with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Elisabeth Shue and executive producer/showrunner Eric Kripke.

Screen time: April 29 at 8:45 PM, SVA Theatre

Chernobyl (HBO/Sky) – New Series World Premiere

Executive Producers: Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Craig Mazin.

Chernobyl dramatizes the story of the 1986 nuclear accident, one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history, and of the brave men and women who sacrificed to save Europe from disaster, all the while battling a culture of disinformation.

● After the Screening: A conversation with cast members Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, and Emily Watson, writer Craig Mazin, and director Johan Renck.

Screen time: April 26 at 8:00 PM, Tribeca Festival Hub

The Hot Zone (National Geographic) – New Series World Premiere

Executive Producers: Lynda Obst, David Zucker, Kelly Souders, Brian Peterson, Jenn Vintar

The Hot Zone is based on Richard Preston’s bestseller, and is inspired by a true story about the origins of the Ebola virus and its arrival on U.S. soil.

● After the Screening: A conversation with showrunners and executive producers Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson, bestselling author Richard Preston, and cast member Julianna Margulies. Hosted by Alfred P. Sloan Foundation

Screen time: April 30 at 5:30 PM, SVA

I Want My MTV (A&E Network) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary

Produced by: David Kennedy, Nick Quested, Tyler Measom, Patrick Waldrop.

Directed and written by Tyler Measom, Patrick Waldrop.

In 1981, a new music-centric network launched that would come to define a generation. Featuring the musicians, VJ’s and executives who were there from the beginning, Tyler Measom and Patrick Waldrop’s energetic documentary revisits the early days of the cultural juggernaut.

● After the Screening: A conversation with film directors Tyler Measom and Patrick Waldrop, MTV co-founder John Sykes, former MTV CEOJudy McGrath, Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC, and original MTV VJ Mark Goodman.

Screen time: May 1 at 9:00 PM, SVA

On Tour With Asperger’s Are Us (HBO) – New Series World Premiere

Executive Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Carolyn Craddock, Alex Lehmann, Sean Bradley.

This six-part documentary series follows the first all-autistic comedy troupe as it navigates its first cross-country tour.

● After the Screening: A comedy performance by the featured comedy troupe Asperger’s Are Us.

Screen time: April 29 at 8:00 PM, SVA

State of the Union (SundanceTV/SundanceNOW) – New Series New York Premiere

Executive Producers: Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman

An original comedy series about contemporary relationships. Each ten-minute episode is set in a pub immediately before Louise (Rosamund Pike) and Tom (Chris O’Dowd) have their weekly marital therapy session.

● After the Screening: A conversation with director and executive producer Stephen Frears, screenwriter and executive producer Nick Hornby and cast member Rosamund Pike.

Screen time: May 4 at 6:30 PM, SVA

Tuca & Bertie (Netflix) – New Series World Premiere

Creator: Lisa Hanawalt

Executive Producers: Lisa Hanawalt, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong.

Tuca & Bertie is an animated comedy series about the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building. It features Tuca, a cocky, carefree toucan, and Bertie, an anxious, daydreaming songbird.

● After the Screening: A conversation with stars Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish, and creator Lisa Hanawalt.

Screen time: May 1 at 8:30 PM, Tribeca Festival Hub

Vida (Starz) – Season 2 World Premiere

Executive Producers: Tanya Saracho, Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, Stephanie Langhoff.

In the second season of Vida, Lyn and Emma begin the monumental task of rebuilding the bar. They navigate obstacles while contemplating the relationships in their lives, including their own, and are forced to dig deep to unearth what their mother’s legacy means to them.

● After the Screening: A conversation with executive producer Tanya Saracho, and cast members Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda, Roberta Colindrez and Raúl Castillo.

Screen time: May 2 at 5:30 PM, SVA

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men (Showtime) – New Series New York Premiere

Director: Sacha Jenkins

Executive Producers: Sacha Jenkins, Peter Bittenbender, Chris Gary, Peter J. Scalettar.

The series looks back on the group’s career, combining intimate interviews from each of its nine living members with never-before-seen archival footage and performances. Join us at the Beacon Theatre for the premiere with all of the living members in attendance: RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon da Chef, Cappadonna and Masta Killa.

● Screen time: April 25 at 8:00 PM, Beacon Theatre

Younger (Paramount Network) – Season 6 World Premiere

Executive Producer: Darren Star

Younger follows Liza, a talented and aspiring editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing—while juggling the complications of the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. Starring Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis.

● After the Screening: A conversation with executive producer Darren Star, and cast members Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard, and Charles Michael Davis.

Screen time: April 25 at 6:00 PM, Tribeca Festival Hub

Tribeca Talks: A Farewell to Mr. Robot (USA)

Four years ago, the pilot episode of Mr. Robot had its New York premiere at Tribeca. Now the Golden Globe- and Emmy Award®-winning series returns for a special celebration of the show and a look ahead to its fourth and final season. Join Academy Award® winner Rami Malek, Golden Globe® Award winner Christian Slater, co-star Carly Chaikin and series-creator Sam Esmail, as they look back on three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series – and share new and exclusive information about what to expect when the show returns.

● Tribeca Talk: A conversation with stars Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin and creator Sam Esmail.

Event time: April 28 at 3:00 PM, Tribeca Festival Hub

PILOT SEASON

Following successful programs at both the film festival and the September TV festival, Tribeca is continuing its tradition of opening submissions to independently produced TV pilots. Gunpowder & Sky acquired Shrimp following its Tribeca premiere and it was recently announced that On the Spectrum (2018), would be adapted by Jason Katims for Amazon.

● Screening Showcase: April 29 at 8:00 PM, Village East Cinema

Awokened (USA) – World Premiere

Executive Producers: Daryl Wein, David Walton, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello

Awokened is an independent half hour cable/streaming show about a guy who has a spiritual awakening that changes his life forever. With David Walton, Majandra Delfino, Hannah Simone, Jeremy Sisto, Zoe Lister-Jones, Paul W. Downs, Lamorne Morris.

DC Noir (USA) – World Premiere

Executive Producers: George Pelecanos, Ginny Grenham

DC Noir is a crime series composed of stories that follow an array of different characters living and dying on the fringes of society in the nation’s capital. With Jay O. Sanders, Marcus Craig-Bradford, Thaddeus Street, Wale Florin, Kia Goodwin, Anwan Glover, Backyard Band.

Halfway (USA) – World Premiere

Executive Producer: Kimberley Browning

Krystal just got released from prison, and now must navigate the new rules, and an intimidating crew of fellow ex-con women residents of a Christian halfway house. With Anastasia Leddick, Noemi Gonzalez, Joy Nash, Shondrella Avery, Dot-Marie Jones, Garrick Bernard.

Lady Liberty (USA) – World Premiere

Executive Producers: Julia Lindon, Taylor Lee Nagel, Melinda Andrade

An aspiring comedian (Shea Miller) learns to embrace her queerness to find her comedic voice, and more importantly, her community. With Julia Lindon, Jason Sudeikis, Rebecca Henderson, Karen Eilbacher, Yoni Lotan, Chip Hamilton.

Unimundo 45 (USA) – World Premiere

Executive Producer: Kimberley Browning

After Trump wins the White House, a jaded Latina news producer reconnects with her suppressed activist side and becomes an unlikely TV news star. With Elizabeth De Razzo, Maria Camargo, Luis Fernandez-Gil, Garrick Bernard, Jandres Burgos, Blanca Araceli.

N.O.W.

Tribeca New Online Work (N.O.W.) highlights independent creators who use the web sphere as an exhibition space to tell their stories. Previous inclusions in the slate have gone on to achieve recognition in the form of awards and network pick-up, including High Maintenance from creators Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair and Gotham award nominees Cleaner Daze from creator Tess Sweet and The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo from creator Brian Jordan Alvarez. This year’s slate includes episodic, short form and documentary work from up-and-coming and seasoned filmmakers.

N.O.W. SHOWCASE: HEADSPACE

Sci-fi, documentary, drama, and comedy collide in this collection of works that push aesthetic boundaries and challenge storytelling tropes.

Premiere Screening: Thursday, April 25, 6:30 PM, Regal Battery Park Theater

neurotica., created by Laura Moss & Nick Kocher (USA) – World Premiere.

A comedic sci-fi anthology series exploring personal anxieties. In episode 1, eureka!, a chronic procrastinator (Karen Gillan) meets an otherworldly being responsible for giving humanity its great ideas. Also starring Jillian Bell.

● Laura Moss is a filmmaker from New York City. Her recent short film, Allen Anders – Live at the Comedy Castle (circa 1987) premiered at SXSW 2018. Her previous short, Fry Day, screened at SXSW and Tribeca in 2017. Laura was named one of Filmmaker Magazine‘s 25 New Faces of Independent Film. Her debut feature, After Birth, will be produced by Fangoria Films in 2019.

● Nick Kocher is a stand-up comic and writer who has written for Saturday Night Live, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the occasional Marvel comic book. He is also one half of the sketch comedy group BriTANicK.

The Future is Then, created by Sarah Salovaara (USA) – Episodes 1 & 2 (World Premiere).

Set in 1996, The Future Is Then follows a widowed Trinidadian woman who is recruited to be the brains behind the scenes of an Expedia-esque start up, run by three twenty-something white dudes.

● Sarah Salovaara is a filmmaker from New York City. Her work is primarily concerned with the retooling of gender roles and genre tropes. Her previous series, Let Me Die a Nun, starring Ana Fabrega and Hari Nef, was nominated for a Gotham Independent Film Award in 2017.

Release, created by Joe Penna & Ryan Morrison – Episodes 1 & 2 (World Premiere).

When a deadly and mysterious airborne disease spreads from remote areas of the world to the United States, the country is thrust into chaos and panic as it strikes the quiet outskirts of a large American city.

● Joe Penna is a Brazilian writer and director. For the past 12 years, he has maintained a YouTube channel dedicated to inventive music videos and short films, and was selected as one of the top 10 new directors at the 20th Cannes Lions Saatchi & Saatchi New Directors’ Showcase. Penna’s debut feature,Arctic, was shot entirely on location in Iceland and stars Mads Mikkelsen, and was part of the Official Selection for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. He is currently in pre-production on Stowaway, starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette.

● Ryan Morrison is a writer, producer and editor from the Boston area. For the last 7 years, Morrison has been a creating content with his producing partner Joe Penna on their YouTube channel, “MysteryGuitarMan,” and over the last few years Morrison has written, produced and edited several short films that have been featured on their channel. Arctic, which Morrison co-wrote, edited, and executive produced with director Joe Penna, was his first feature film.

Sweater, created by Nick Borenstein (USA) – World Premiere.

Corey’s day couldn’t be worse. Then he gets a free coffee.

● Nick Borenstein is a New York-based writer, director, dancer and actor. He wrote, directed and starred in the comedic digital series Trip, a selection of IFP’s Screen Forward Lab, and The Buddy System, a short film that was developed into a digital series for EliteDaily.com . His most recent series was a finalist for Sundance Institute’s YouTube New Voices Lab, and he staged a live dance performance entitled “5INCO” during his 2019 Artist Residency at Casa Lü in Mexico City. Nick has also worked in the programming, casting and marketing departments at ABC, NBC, HBO, Comedy Central, Pivot TV, Hud:sun Media and Topic Studios.

Kiss of the Rabbit God, created by Andrew Thomas Huang (USA) – World Premiere.

A young Chinese restaurant worker falls in love with a god who leads him on a journey of sexual awakening and self-discovery.

● Andrew Thomas Huang studied Fine Art at the University of Southern California, graduating in 2007. His film and video work has been exhibited at The Museum of Modern Art, NYC; MoMA PS1; The Barbican Centre, London; and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. As an experimental filmmaker with a background in puppetry, animation, live action performance and visual effects, Huang’s work bridges the gap between video art and film, expanding beyond into installation and alternative modes of storytelling.

Walk Run Cha-Cha, created by Laura Nix (USA) – World Premiere.

Paul and Millie Cao reunited in Los Angeles after being separated by the Vietnam War. Forty years later, they become ballroom dancers to reconnect and make up for lost time in this moving documentary short.

● Laura Nix is an award-winning documentary filmmaker based in Los Angeles. She previously directed the feature documentary films Inventing Tomorrow (Sundance 2018), The Yes Men Are Revolting (TIFF, Berlinale 2014), and The Light In Her Eyes (IDFA 2011). She is currently developing a feature-length film based on the San Gabriel ballroom dance community.

N.O.W. SHOWCASE: REALITY CHECK

A cornucopia of personalities are at the center of these evergreen stories of parenthood, aging, and sexuality. Plus, President Obama.

Premiere Screening: Thursday, April 25, 9:15 PM, Regal Battery Park Theater

Adult Ed, created by Matt Dellapina (USA) – Episode 2, Episode 4 (World Premiere).

A disgraced former teacher starts tutoring fellow failures around New York City while coming to grips with the toughest lesson of his life: fatherhood. With Campbell Scott.

● Matt Dellapina, born and raised in the Bronx, cut his teeth on the New York stage for years, becoming a mainstay of the Off-Broadway scene. This work soon bloomed into a dynamic onscreen career, with recent credits including Dirty 30, Fits and Starts from Laura Terruso (Hello, My Name Is Doris), and Ruin Me, now streaming on ABC Shudder. Also a playwright and screenwriter (including the plays Interstate, Deacon of the Bronx, and the upcoming digital series Meetings), Dellapina serves as Co-Artistic Director of Slant Theatre Project, where he help found the New York City storytelling series On This Island.

Anne+, created by Maud Wiemeijer & Valerie Bisscheroux (NED) – Episode 1 (North American Premiere), Episode 2 (International Premiere).

The weekend 24-year-old Anne moves into her Amsterdam apartment, she unexpectedly runs into ex-girlfriend Lily. Her reappearance pushes Anne to reflect on the diverse women from her past and their influence on her life.

● Maud Wiemeijer is a screenwriter. She studied Theatre Studies at the University of Amsterdam and graduated in 2016, and worked as trainee copywriter at Vandejong Creative Agency. In 2015, she created the concept for the (web) series Anne+, which she developed and co-wrote with director Valerie Bisscheroux. The series premiered at the Nederlands Film Festival and aired on national Dutch television. In her work, representation of (sexual) diversity is always at the forefront.

● Valerie Bisscheroux is a film director. Her main focus and incentive as a filmmaker is the positive and nuanced representation of LGBTQ+ characters and storylines in films and series, content that was lacking when she was younger and of which there is still a shortage today. She graduated from The Netherlands Film Academy in 2017 as a creative producer, and with Anne+, Valerie made her debut as a director.

Frame by Frame, created by Yvonne Michelle Shirley (USA) – Episodes 1 & 2 (World Premiere).

Celebrated photojournalists explore images of the people and events that helped shape the American experience in this documentary series, and discuss how working with photographs impacts them personally. Featuring Pete Souza and Alysia Burton Steele.

● Yvonne Michelle Shirley is a director and producer of narrative and documentary films inspired by the social realist tradition. A graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts’ Graduate Film Program, her work includes Flowers, which won Best Short Film in the HBO Short Film Competition at the 2016 American Black Film Festival, and Miasia: The Nature of Experience. Currently, Yvonne is producing a feature length documentary on the artist, Gil Scott-Heron, directed by Orlando Bagwell (Eyes on the Prize, Malcolm X: Make It Plain).

Better Days, created by Nabeel Muscatwalla & Adam Turkel (USA) – Episodes 1 & 5 (World Premiere), Episode 2 (New York Premiere).

A Muslim-American twenty-something faces a series of awkward encounters as he tries to get on with his day.

● Nabeel Muscatwalla is an LA-based comedian. He can be seen writing and performing sketch comedy on Maude Nights at UCB LA. He can be heard discussing pop culture on the Toast The Town podcast. He performs regularly in the Sunday Team at ComedySportz and in the ensemble of Story Pirates. Nabeel graduated from Northwestern University in 2018, where he was a member of Mee-Ow (’18 director), The Titanic Players, and NSTV.

● Adam Turkel is a writer/director/editor born, raised, and based in NYC. His 2018 short Freehand was an official selection of the Boston Film Festival and HollyWeb Festival, among others. His 2016 short 39 Across won Best Student Film at the Big Apple Film Festival, and was the recipient of Northwestern University’s Joann Torretta Award. He currently works in the theatre department at WME.

99, created by Nick Borenstein (USA) – World Premiere.

A mother and son shop for a Bar Mitzvah gift at a 99 Cent store.

● Nick Borenstein is a New York-based writer, director, dancer and actor. He wrote, directed and starred in the comedic digital series Trip, a selection of IFP’s Screen Forward Lab, and The Buddy System, a short film that was developed into a digital series for EliteDaily.com . His most recent series was a finalist for Sundance Institute’s YouTube New Voices Lab, and he staged a live dance performance entitled “5INCO” during his 2019 Artist Residency at Casa Lü in Mexico City. Nick has also worked in the programming, casting and marketing departments at ABC, NBC, HBO, Comedy Central, Pivot TV, Hud:sun Media and Topic Studios.

MotherStruck, created by Staceyann Chin & Micaela Birmingham (USA) – Episodes 1 & 2 (World Premiere).

The true story of a lesbian’s quest to become a mother. With her closest friends by her side, she embarks on a wild road toward motherhood.

● Staceyann Chin is a 2017 LGBTQ Humanist Award recipient. Widely known as a co-writer and original performer in the Russell Simmons Def Poetry Jam on Broadway, her poetry has seen the rousing cheers of the Nuyorican Poets’ Café, one-woman-shows Off-Broadway, writing workshops in Sweden, South Africa, and Australia. Chin’s three one-woman shows, Hands Afire, Unspeakable Things, and Border/Clash all opened to rave reviews at the Culture Project in New York City. Her critically acclaimed solo theater piece MotherStruck, directed by Cynthia Nixon and produced by Rosie O’Donnell, opened in New York in December of 2015.

● Micaela Birmingham is an Emmy Award-winning writer and director with projects spanning public service, comedy, and branded content. As Head of Studio for Scary Mommy, Micaela oversees the development and production of original series. She is the creator of Lullaby League, a competition show hosted by Jim O’Heir in which a cappella singers compete to sing a real baby to sleep. Birmingham is also the creator and executive producer of the popular web series Momsplained and Madge the Vag. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and on CNN and the TEDx stage.

TRIBECA N.O.W. SPECIAL SCREENINGS

The New York Times’ Op-Docs – Featuring Stories Of Immigration

For the third year in a row, The New York Times‘ Op-Docs brings five inventively crafted documentary shorts to Tribeca N.O.W. This year’s group of films, produced with Concordia Studio, find a common thread in stories of immigration and belonging, captured with poignant and unflinching eloquence by a diverse range of artists.

After the screening, please join us for a conversation with the filmmakers, moderated by The New York Times’ national immigration reporter, Caitlin Dickerson.

Screening: Saturday, May 4, 2:30 PM, SVA

Walk Run Cha-Cha., directed by Laura Nix (USA) – World Premiere

Paul and Millie Cao lost their youth to the aftermath of the Vietnam War. Forty years later, they have become successful professionals in Southern California — and are rediscovering themselves on the dancefloor.

Darlin, directed by Isabel Castro (USA) – World Premiere

Darlin follows a Honduran family in the months after their separation under the zero tolerance policy.

El Vacio, directed by Deborah Esquenazi (USA) – World Premiere

In a mesmerizing confessional built from home video and animation, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio explores the mental prisons and personal trauma created by immigration policy.

La Reina de Watermelon Thump, directed by Jeff Reichert & Farihah Zaman (USA) – World Premiere

In Luling, the “toughest town in Texas”, two Latina high school girls compete to be the next Watermelon Thump Queen.

Boca del Lobo, directed by Jesse Moss (USA) – World Premiere

Mario Guevara, a reporter for Mundo Hispanico, investigates the impact of ICE arrests on his Atlanta community.

Topic Studios – Digital Docs

Tribeca N.O.W. is excited to spotlight Topic Studios’ commitment to supporting and cultivating creators of online work. These formally dynamic documentary projects—offering meditations on familial connection, historical memory, and photographic representation—epitomize the experimentation that Topic pursues in the digital space.

After the screening, please join us for a moderated conversation with the filmmakers.

Screening: Monday, April 29, 6:30 PM, VEC

Black 14, directed by Darius Clark Monroe (USA)

Directed by Darius Clark Monroe and executive produced by Spike Lee, this documentary short tells the story of what happened when a group of college athletes decided to protest racial injustice.

Frame by Frame, directed by Yvonne Shirley (USA) – World Premiere

Celebrated photojournalists explore images of the people and events that helped shape the American experience, and discuss how working with photographs impacts them personally. Featuring Pete Souza and Alysia Burton Steele.

Passing: A Family in Black & White, directed by Robin Cloud (USA) – World Premiere

Filmmaker Robin Cloud reaches out to her long lost Nebraska cousins – who unbeknownst to them were passing for white – in an attempt to bring them back into her family.

Obits, directed by Alix Lambert & Manual Cinema (USA) – World Premiere

Obits explores the unexpected connections between the lives of three strangers who all died on the same day, revealing how much more we have in common than we might think.

