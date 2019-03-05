Tribeca Announces 2019 Lineup, Achieves Gender Parity in Competition For First Time

The festival has announced its full features lineup, including new films from Mary Harron, Christoph Waltz, Mark Webber, and Anne Fontaine.

The 2019 Tribeca Film Festival has announced its full feature film lineup for this year’s edition of the Manhattan festival, running April 24 – May 5. This year, the program has reached a new milestone: gender parity across its three competition sections. Standout offerings include new films from Lara Jean Gallagher, Mark Webber, Cindy Meehl, Lesley Chilcott, Cenk Erturk, and Anne Fontaine.

Fifty-two narratives and 51 documentaries will debut throughout the 12-day festival. The competition section features 12 documentaries, 10 U.S. narratives, and 10 international narratives. The event will also host 15 spotlight narratives, 16 spotlight documentaries, as well as five Midnight features, and 17 Viewpoints selections. Other highlights include Nanfu Wang’s Sundance winner “One Child Nation,” Mary Harron’s Charles Manson film “Charlie Says,” Joe Berlinger’s Ted Bundy courtroom drama “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” Guy Nattiv’s “Skin,” Dolly Wells’ “Good Posture,” and Christoph Waltz’s directorial debut “Georgetown.”

Across the entire feature film lineup, 40 percent of the feature films have one or more women directors, 29 percent of the feature films are directed by people of color and 13 percent of the feature films are by individuals who identify as LGBTQIA. This year’s program includes 42 first-time filmmakers and a total of 103 films from 124 filmmakers.

“Our goal each year is to strike a balance between discovering new talent and showcasing new projects by notable filmmakers and storytellers. At Tribeca, we believe in amplifying fresh voices as well as celebrating the continued success of artists in the industry,” said Paula Weinstein, Executive Vice President of Tribeca Enterprises in an official statement. “The art of filmmaking is displayed across the program in both narrative and documentary films.”

This year, Tribeca is introducing Tribeca Critics’ Week, the first for a North American film festival, a section with a slate of five feature films curated by New York-based film critics. The 2019 festival will also play home to a new curated section entitled “This Used to Be New York,” which was crafted to reflect “quintessential New York cultural eras that shaped and have come to define the city today.”

“Every festival is shaped by and reflective of its community, and we are fortunate that our hometown just happens to be the most diverse city on Earth,” said festival director Cara Cusumano. “So our curatorial mandate is to bring to the screens a cinematic celebration — in only 100 features — whose breadth of stories and storytellers is as prismatic and adventurous, local and global, diverse and inclusive as our incredible city.”

As previously announced, the festival will open at New York’s iconic Apollo Theater with the world premiere of Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams’ documentary, “The Apollo” from HBO Documentary Films.

Check out Tribeca’s full feature film slate below, with all synopses provided by the festival.

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Tribeca’s U.S. Narrative Competition showcases extraordinary work from breakout independent voices and distinguished filmmaking talent. These ten world premieres will vie for the Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

Blow the Man Down, directed and written by Danielle Krudy, Bridget Savage Cole. Produced by Drew Houpt, Alex Scharfman, Tim Headington, Lia Buman. (USA) – World Premiere. While grieving for the loss of their mother, the Connolly Sisters suddenly find they have a crime to cover up, leading them deep into the underbelly of their salty Maine fishing village. With Morgan Saylor, Sophie Lowe, Margo Martindale, June Squibb, Annette O’Toole, Marceline Hugot.

Burning Cane, directed and written by Phillip Youmans. Produced by Wendell Pierce, Mose Mayer, Ojo Akinlana, Karen Kaia Livers, Cassandra Youmans, Phillip Youmans. (USA) – World Premiere. Set among the cane fields of rural Louisiana, Burning Cane follows a deeply religious mother struggling to reconcile her convictions of faith with the love she has for her troubled son. With Wendell Pierce, Karen Kaia Livers, Dominique McClellan, Braelyn Kelly.

Clementine, directed and written by Lara Jean Gallagher. Produced by Aimee Lynn Barneburg, Davis Priestley, Karina Ripper. (USA) – World Premiere. Reeling from a one-sided breakup, heartbroken Karen breaks into her ex’s lakehouse. There, she strikes up a complicated relationship with provocative younger woman Lana in this beautifully rendered psychological drama and sexual coming of age story. With Otmara Marrero, Sydney Sweeney, Will Brittain, Sonya Walger.

Gully, directed by Nabil Elderkin, written by Marcus Guillory. Produced by Brad Feinstein, Tom Butterfield, Ben Pugh, Corey Smyth, Alex Georgio. (USA) – World Premiere. After surviving traumatic childhoods and socioeconomic hardships, three disillusioned teens reach their breaking points and go on a rampage through a dystopian modern day Los Angeles. With Terrence Howard, Amber Heard, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Charlie Plummer, Jacob Latimore, Jonathan Majors, John Corbett, Robin Givens.

Initials SG (Iniciales SG), directed and written by Rania Attieh, Daniel Garcia. Produced by Ivan Eibuszyc, Shruti Ganguly, Georges Schoucair. (Argentina, Lebanon, USA) – World Premiere. An aging Argentine Serge Gainsbourg wannabe struggles with a career he can’t seem to get on track, an affair he doesn’t want, and a crime he didn’t mean to commit. With Diego Peretti, Julianne Nicholson, Daniel Fanego, Malena Sanchez, Francisco Lumerman.

Low Tide, directed and written by Kevin McMullin. Produced by Brendan McHugh, Kevin Rowe, Richard Peete, Rian Cahill, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. (USA) – World Premiere. Alan, Red, and Smitty spend high summer on the Jersey Shore roving the boardwalk and getting into trouble. But the discovery of good old fashioned treasure sets the friends on an escalating course of suspicion and violence in this atmospheric thriller. With Keean Johnson, Jaeden Lieberher, Alex Neustaedter, Daniel Zolghadri, Kristine Froseth, Shea Whigham.

The Place of No Words, directed and written by Mark Webber. Produced by Dustin Hughes, Teresa Palmer, Mark Webber. (UK, USA, Australia) – World Premiere. A three year old asks his father an unanswerable question: “Where do we go when we die?” Together, they embark on an epic journey of fantasy realms and mythical creatures in a quest for the answer. With Mark Webber, Teresa Palmer, Bodhi Palmer, Nicole Elizabeth Berger, Eric Olsen, Sarah Wright, Phoebe Tonkin.

The Short History of the Long Road, directed and written by Ani Simon-Kennedy. Produced by Kishori Rajan, Eddie Rubin, Darren Dean, Cailin Yatsko, Ani Simon-Kennedy, Bettina Kadoorie, Dominique Telson. (USA) – World Premiere. For teenage Nola, home is the open road with her self-reliant father and their trusty van, two nomads against the world. When Nola’s rootless existence is turned upside-down, she realizes that life as an outsider might not be her only choice. With Sabrina Carpenter, Steven Ogg, Danny Trejo, Maggie Siff, Rusty Schwimmer.

Stray Dolls, directed by Sonejuhi Sinha, written by Sonejuhi Sinha, Charlotte Rabate. Produced by Charlotte Rabate, Sonejuhi Sinha, Edward Parks. (USA) – World Premiere. Riz is a recent South Asian immigrant who takes a job at a seedy motel in a bid to start over in America. The motel’s other employees and guests pull her back into a life she preferred to leave behind. With Geetanjali Thapa, Olivia DeJonge, Robert Aramayo, Cynthia Nixon.

Swallow, directed and written by Carlo Mirabella-Davis. Produced by Mollye Asher, Mynette Louie, Carole Baraton, Frederic Fiore. (USA) – World Premiere. Hunter, a newly pregnant housewife, finds herself increasingly compelled to consume dangerous objects. As her husband and his family tighten their control over her life, she must confront the dark secret behind her new obsession. With Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Elizabeth Marvel, David Rasche and Denis O’Hare.

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

In step with last year, every title in Tribeca’s esteemed documentary competition will make their world premiere at the Festival. Over Tribeca’s 18-year history, the nonfiction film selections have exhibited work from emerging and renowned filmmakers, including future Oscar winners. This year’s films will compete for Best Documentary Feature, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

17 Blocks, directed by Davy Rothbart, written by Jennifer Tiexiera. Produced by Alex Turtletaub, Michael B. Clark, Marc Turtletaub, Rachel Dengiz, Davy Rothbart. (USA) – World Premiere. Using two decades of intimate home video, 17 Blocks tells the story of the Sanford family, whose struggles with addiction and gun violence eventually lead to a journey of love, loss, and acceptance.

The Dog Doc, directed by Cindy Meehl. Produced by Alice Henty, Cindy Meehl. (USA) – World Premiere. Called a maverick, a miracle-worker, and a quack, Dr. Marty Goldstein is a pioneer of integrative veterinary medicine. By holistically treating animals after other vets have given up, Goldstein provides a last hope for pet owners with nothing left to lose.

For They Know Not What They Do, directed by Daniel Karslake, written by Nancy Kennedy, Daniel Karslake. Produced by Daniel Karslake, Sheri Heitker, Barbara Simon. (USA) – World Premiere. When the Supreme Court legalized marriage equality, the backlash by the religious right was swift, severe, and successful. Karslake’s documentary looks at four faith-based families with LGBTQ children caught in the crosshairs of sexuality, identity, and scripture.

Leftover Women, directed, written, and produced by Shosh Shlam, Hilla Medalia. (Israel) – World Premiere. In China, single women are under immense pressure to marry young or face the stigma that comes with being “leftover.” Through marriage markets, matchmakers, and government-sponsored dating festivals, Leftover Women follows three hopeful singles seeking to define love on their own terms.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence, directed and written by Richard Lowenstein. Produced by Maya Gnyp, John Battsek, Sue Murray, Mark Fennessy, Richard Lowenstein, Lynn-Maree Milburn, Andrew de Groot. (Australia) – World Premiere. Michael Hutchence was flying high as the lead singer of the legendary rock band INXS until his untimely death in 1997. Richard Lowenstein’s kinetic yet intimate documentary examines Hutchence’s deeply felt life through his many loves and demons. With Kylie Minogue, Helena Christensen.

Our Time Machine, directed by Yang Sun, S. Leo Chiang, written by S. Leo Chiang, Bob Lee. Produced by S. Leo Chiang, Yang Sun. (China) – World Premiere. Conceptual artist and puppeteer Ma Liang begins work on an ambitious performance piece about time and memory. For collaboration, he turns to his father, a former director of the Shanghai Chinese Opera, who is beginning to lose his own memories. TFI Supported.

Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project, directed by Matt Wolf. Produced by Kyle Martin, Andrew Kortschak, Walter Kortschak. (USA) – World Premiere. Beginning in the 1970s, Marion Stokes recorded an incredible 70,000 VHS tapes of unfiltered daily television. At the time, her compulsion raised eyebrows, but revisited through the lens of today’s media landscape, Stokes’ unusual life’s work becomes an extraordinary archive of television—and American—history.

Rewind, directed by Sasha Joseph Neulinger. Produced by Thomas Winston. (USA) – World Premiere. Rewind is an unflinching personal narrative that reconstructs the unthinkable story of director Sasha Joseph Neulinger’s boyhood and bravely exposes the dynamics of abuse passed through generations.

Scheme Birds, directed and written by Ellen Fiske, Ellinor Hallin. Produced by Mario Adamson, Ruth Reid. (Scotland, Sweden) – World Premiere. As her childhood turns into motherhood, teenage troublemaker Gemma comes of age in her fading Scottish steel town. But in a place where “you either get knocked up or locked up,” innocent games can easily turn into serious crime.

Seahorse, directed and written by Jeanie Finlay. Produced by Andrea Cornwell, Jeanie Finlay. (UK) – World Premiere. Director Jeanie Finlay charts a transgender man’s path to parenthood after he decides to carry his child himself. The pregnancy prompts an unexpected and profound reckoning with conventions of masculinity, self-definition and biology.

Watson, directed by Lesley Chilcott. Produced by Louise Runge, Lesley Chilcott, Wolfgang Knöpfler. (USA, Costa Rica, Tonga) – World Premiere. Founder of Greenpeace and Sea Shepherd, Captain Paul Watson has spent 40 years fighting to end the destruction of the ocean’s wildlife and its habitat. Part pirate, part philosopher, Watson’s methods stop at nothing to protect what lies beneath.

A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem, directed by Yu Gu, written by Elizabeth Ai. Produced by Yu Gu, Elizabeth Ai. (USA, UK) – World Premiere. Football and feminism collide in this documentary that follows former NFL cheerleaders battling the league to end wage theft and illegal employment practices that have persisted for 50 years. Also playing as part of the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival.

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

The New-York based Festival breaks its geographical boundaries with the International Narrative Competition, welcoming filmmakers from abroad to join a global platform for contemporary world cinema. These films will compete for Best Narrative Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

Aamis, directed and written by Bhaskar Hazarika. Produced by Poonam Deol, Shyam Bora. (India) – World Premiere. Married Niri shares a forbidden passion with Sumon, who introduces her to a world of fresh, wild, meat-based delicacies. But as their unconsummated desire mounts, the two are pushed inexorably towards transgression and taboo. With Lima Das, Arghadeep Baruah, Neetali Das, Sagar Saurabh.

Flawless (Haneshef), directed and written by Sharon Maymon, Tal Granit. Produced by Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler, Moshe Edery, Leon Edery, Thanassis Karathanos, Martin Hampel. (Israel, Germany) – World Premiere. Three teenage girls in search of physical perfection are drawn down a dark path of black-market plastic surgery, an impulsive adventure that ultimately becomes a journey of self-discovery. With Stav Strashko, Netsanet Zenaneh Mekonnen, Noam Lugasy, Arad Triffon Reshef, Niv Sultan, Asi Levy.

Flesh Out, directed by Michela Occhipinti, written by Michela Occhipinti, Simona Coppini. Produced by Marta Donzelli, Gregorio Paonessa. (Italy) – North American Premiere. Following the announcement of her impending arranged marriage, young Mauritanian woman Verida faces the suffocating pressure of gavage—the traditional process of over-eating to attain a more desired figure for her husband. With Verida Beitta, Ahmed Deiche, Amal Saad Bouh Oumar, Aminetou Souleimane, Sidi Mohamed Chinghaly.

The Gasoline Thieves (Huachicolero), directed by Edgar Nito, written by Alfredo Mendoza, Edgar Nito. Produced by Victor Leycegui, Annick Mahnert, Joshua Sobel. (Mexico, Spain, UK, USA) – World Premiere. Propelled by a need for cash to impress a crush, 14-year-old Mexican farmhand Lalo finds himself dangerously in over his head after entering into the country’s underworld of illegal gasoline extraction. With Eduardo Banda, Pedro Joaquin, Regina Reynoso, Fernando Becerril, Pascacio López, Leonardo Alonso.

House of Hummingbird (Beol-sae), directed and written by Bora Kim. Produced by Zoe Sua Cho, Bora Kim. (South Korea, USA) – North American Premiere. In 1994 Seoul, quiet eighth-grader Eunhee spends her time consumed by love and friendship, shoplifting, and karaoke. But it’s in her new teacher that Eunhee finds the unlikely connection that she has been desperately seeking in this touching coming-of-age drama. With Jihu Park, Saebyuk Kim, Seungyeon Lee, Ingi Jeong.

Noah Land (Nuh Tepesi), directed and written by Cenk Erturk. Produced by Alp Erturk, Sevki Tuna Erturk, Cenk Erturk. (Germany, Turkey, USA) – World Premiere. A son strives to honor his terminally ill father’s last wish to be buried under a tree he planted as a child, but clashes with villagers who claim the tree is in fact a holy relic planted by Noah after the Great Flood. With Ali Atay, Haluk Bilginer, Arin Kusaksizoglu, Mehmet Ozgur, Hande Dogandemir.

A Regular Woman (Nur Eine Frau), directed by Sherry Hormann, written by Florian Oeller. Produced by Sandra Maischberger. (Germany) – International Premiere. Based on real-life events, A Regular Woman gives a voice to Hatun “Aynur” Sürücü, a Turkish-Kurdish woman living in Berlin with her young son, who was the victim of an honor killing by her brother at the age of 23. With Almila Bagriacik, Rauand Taleb, Aram Arami, Meral Perin, Mehmet Ateşçi, Mürtüz Yolcu, Merve Aksoy, Armin Wahedi.

Roads, directed by Sebastian Schipper, written by Sebastian Schipper, Oliver Ziegenbalg. Produced by David Keitsch. (Germany) – International Premiere. An unlikely pair of teenage loners hit the road in an impromptu border-crossing adventure in this cross-cultural road movie from the breakout director of Victoria. With Fionn Whitehead, Stéphane Bak, Moritz Bleibtreu.

Run, directed and written by Scott Graham. Produced by Margaret Matheson, Ciara Barry, Rosie Crerar. (UK) – World Premiere. In the Northern Scottish town of Fraserburgh, young men dream of escapism through late-night drag races. Finnie used to be one such lad, but now he works at the fish factory and it’s his son’s turn to dream and race. Until one night when Finnie steals the boy’s car for one last joyride. With Mark Stanley, Marli Siu, Amy Manson, Anders Hayward.

White As Snow (Blanche Comme Neige), directed by Anne Fontaine, written by Anne Fontaine, Pascal Bonitzer. Produced by Eric Altmayer, Nicolas Altmayer, Philippe Carcassonne. (France) – International Premiere. Prolific French filmmaker Anne Fontaine recasts the tale of Snow White as the story of a sheltered young woman’s sexual awakening in this racy feminist fable. With Lou de Laâge, Isabelle Huppert, Damien Bonnard, Vincent Macaigne, Benoît Poelvoorde, Charles Berling.

SPOTLIGHT NARRATIVE

Anticipated premieres from acclaimed filmmakers and performers are the focus of the Spotlight Narrative section which continues to be a launching pad for compelling stories.

American Woman, directed and written by Semi Chellas. Produced by Christina Piovesan, Pamela Koffler, Semi Chellas, Noah Segal. (USA) – World Premiere. Inspired by the headline-dominating kidnapping of heiress Patty Hearst in 1974, this atmospheric drama is a fictionalized reimagining of her time in hiding, from the perspective of Jenny, a pacifist and associate of the Symbionese Liberation Army. With Hong Chau, Sarah Gadon, Lola Kirke, John Gallagher Jr., Ellen Burstyn, David Cubitt.

Buffaloed, directed by Tanya Wexler, written by Brian Sacca. Produced by Mason Novick, John Finemore, Bannor Michael MacGregor, Jeffrey Katz, Zoey Deutch, Brian Sacca. (USA) – World Premiere. Tribeca alum Tanya Wexler returns with a raucous comedy starring Zoey Deutch in a go-for-broke performance that tracks one woman finding her calling in an ethically debatable industry: debt collecting. With Zoey Deutch, Judy Greer, Jermaine Fowler, Jai Courtney.

Charlie Says, directed by Mary Harron, written by Guinevere Turner. Produced by Cindi Rice, Jeremy M. Rosen, John Frank Rosenblum. (USA) – North American Premiere. Charlie Says, directed by masterful filmmaker Mary Harron, tells the Charles Manson story through the fresh eyes of his most devoted followers: Leslie van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Susan Atkins. With Suki Waterhouse, Hannah Murray, Matt Smith, Annabeth Gish, Merritt Wever, Chace Crawford. An IFC Films release.

Crown Vic, directed and written by Joel Souza. Produced by Anjul Nigam, Gregg Bello, Alec Baldwin, Maxx Tsai. (USA) – World Premiere. Over the course of a single night, two police officers at opposite ends of their careers find themselves thrust into a violent hunt for two cop killers on the loose in the Olympic Division of Los Angeles. With Thomas Jane, Luke Kleintank, Gregg Bello, Josh Hopkins, David Krumholtz, Bridget Moynahan.

Dreamland, directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, written by Nicolaas Zwart. Produced by Brad Feinstein, Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, Rian Cahill, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. (USA) – World Premiere. Amid the dust storms and economic depression of Dustbowl Era Oklahoma, Eugene Evans finds his family farm on the brink of foreclosure. His last bet to save the farm is the bounty on the head of fugitive bank robber Allison Wells. With Margot Robbie, Finn Cole, Travis Fimmel, Kerry Condon, Garrett Hedlund, Darby Camp.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, directed by Joe Berlinger, written by Michael Werwie. Produced by Michael Costigan, Nicolas Chartier, Ara Keshishian, Michael Simkin, Joe Berlinger. (USA) – New York Premiere. A chronicle of the crimes of Ted Bundy from the perspective of Liz, his longtime girlfriend, who refused to believe the truth about him for years. With Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario, Jeffrey Donovan, Angela Sarafyan, Dylan Baker, Brian Geraghty, Jim Parsons, and John Malkovich.

Georgetown, directed by Christoph Waltz, written by David Auburn. Produced by Brad Feinstein, Andrew Levitas, David Gerson. (USA) – World Premiere. Eccentric social climber Ulrich Mott throws lavish parties with his much-older wife, Elsa, in the tony Washington D.C. neighborhood. But when Elsa is found dead, Ulrich must mount an increasingly elaborate charade to conceal his skeletons and convince everyone of his innocence. With Christoph Waltz, Annette Bening, Vanessa Redgrave, Corey Hawkins.

Good Posture, directed and written by Dolly Wells. Produced by Jamie Adams, Maggie Monteith. (UK, USA) – World Premiere. Adrift, unmotivated, and only slightly spoiled, Lilian has been pawned off on family friends in Brooklyn, New York, one of whom is a famous, and famously aloof, writer. Lilian decides to make a documentary—unauthorized, of course—about her hermit housemate. With Grace Van Patten, Emily Mortimer, Timm Sharp, John Early, Gary Richardson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The Kill Team, directed and written by Dan Krauss. Produced by Adrián Guerra, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey. (USA) – World Premiere. Based on the 2013 Tribeca-winning and Independent Spirit Award winning documentary, The Kill Team dramatizes the true story of Private Andrew Briggman, an infantryman in Afghanistan who is swept up in a conspiracy of violence against civilians perpetrated by his own platoon. With Nat Wolff, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Long, Jonathan Whitesell, Brian “Sene” Marc, Rob Morrow. An A24 release.

Lost Transmissions, directed and written by Katharine O’Brien. Produced by Filip Jan Rymsza, Tory Lenosky, Al Di, Olga Kagan. (USA) – World Premiere. After famed record producer Theo Ross goes off his schizophrenia meds, introverted songwriter Hannah dedicates herself to getting him the help he needs, perhaps at the cost of her own dreams. With Simon Pegg, Juno Temple, Alexandra Daddario, Tao Okamoto, Bria Vinaite, Robert Schwartzman.

Only, directed and written by Takashi Doscher. Produced by Eyal Rimmon, Gabrielle Pickle. (USA) – World Premiere. After the onset of a mysterious plague that affects only females, Eva may be the only woman left on Earth. Longing for freedom after months of secret quarantine, she and her partner Will venture out into the unknown. With Freida Pinto, Leslie Odom Jr., Chandler Riggs, Jayson Warner Smith, Tia Hendricks.

Plus One, directed and written by Jeff Chan, Andrew Rhymer. Produced by Jeremy Reitz, Debbie Liebling, Ross Putman, Jeff Chan, Andrew Rhymer, Greg Beauchamp. (USA) – World Premiere. In order to survive a summer of wedding fever, longtime single friends Ben and Alice agree to be each other’s plus one at every goddamn wedding they’re invited to. With Maya Erskine, Jack Quaid, Ed Begley Jr., Rosalind Chao, Beck Bennett, Finn Wittrock.

Safe Spaces, directed and written by Daniel Schechter. Produced by Courtenay Johnson, Lawrence Greenberg, Jordan Kessler. (USA) – World Premiere. A young professor faces criticism over a classroom controversy while grappling with his beloved grandmother’s serious illness. The sharp comedy explores how people face modern crises, both real and self-inflicted. With Justin Long, Kate Berlant, Lynn Cohen, Michael Godere, Richard Schiff, Becky Ann Baker, Fran Drescher.

Skin, directed and written by Guy Nattiv. Produced by Oren Moverman, Jaime Ray Newman, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Dillon D. Jordan. (USA) – US Premiere. Adapted from his Academy Award® -winning short film of the same name, Guy Nattiv traces the true story of Bryon Widney, a white supremacist who begins a path to redemption through a romance with a single mother intent on keeping her children out of the movement. With Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald, Daniel Henshall, Bill Camp, Mike Colter, Mary Stuart Masterson, Vera Farmiga. An A24 and DirecTV release.

Standing Up, Falling Down, directed by Matt Ratner, written by Peter Hoare. Produced by Chris Mangano, Matt Ratner, Rick Rosenthal, John Hermann, Gabrielle Nadig. (USA) – World Premiere. An unlikely, multigenerational friendship between a failed comedian and a charming, alcoholic dermatologist helps both confront long-simmering regrets in this warm-hearted buddy comedy. With Billy Crystal, Ben Schwartz, Eloise Mumford, Grace Gummer, Nate Corddry, Debra Monk, Kevin Dunn.

SPOTLIGHT DOCUMENTARY

Documentaries consistently make waves at Tribeca as notable filmmakers and major stories are represented in this section through high-profile premieres.

After Parkland, directed and written by Emily Taguchi, Jake Lefferman. Produced by Emily Taguchi, Jake Lefferman, Jeanmarie Condon, Steven Baker. (USA) – World Premiere. In the immediate aftermath of the devastating 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, filmmakers embedded with students and parents whose lives were forever changed—from quiet hours of grief and reflection to those of political awakening.

At the Heart of Gold, directed and written by Erin Lee Carr. Produced by Sarah Gibson, Dr. Steven Ungerleider, David Ulich. (USA) – World Premiere. In 2016, USA Gymnastics was rocked by the revelation that national team doctor Larry Nassar had been abusing young athletes for decades. Tribeca alum Erin Lee Carr’s unflinching documentary unpacks the scandal, its coverup, and aftermath, while giving voice to the survivors. An HBO Documentary Film.

Devil’s Pie – D’Angelo, directed and written by Carine Bijlsma. Produced by Mira Mendel, René Mendel, Julia Nottingham, Thomas Benski, Lucas Ochoa, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker. (Netherlands, UK, USA) – World Premiere. Acclaimed R&B artist D’Angelo was on the precipice of super-stardom when he disappeared entirely from the public eye in 2000. Now preparing a comeback tour, Bijlsma’s film finds D’Angelo at a crossroads between a haunted past and uncertain future.

Dominican Dream, directed by Jonathan Hock. Produced by Phil Aromando, Alex Evans. (USA) – World Premiere. In the early 1990s, the future of basketball belonged to a young Dominican immigrant named Felipe Lopez. Featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 17, Lopez’s story is the ultimate profile of the American dream. An ESPN release. Also playing as part of the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival.

Framing John DeLorean, directed by Don Argott & Sheena M. Joyce, written by Dan Greeney & Alexandra Orton for Narrative Scenes. Produced by Tamir Ardon, Nick Spicer, Don Argott, Sheena M. Joyce. (USA) – World Premiere. The success of infamous auto executive/playboy John DeLorean made his name synonymous with his iconic design. But he and his company crashed in the ‘80s amid mismanagement, corruption, and a controversial coke bust. With Alec Baldwin, Josh Charles, Morena Baccarin, Dean Winters, Michael Rispoli, Jason Jones. A Sundance Selects release.

Halston, directed and written by Frédéric Tcheng. Produced by Roland Ballester, Frédéric Tcheng, Stephanie Levy, Paul Dallas. (USA) – New York Premiere. From Jackie Kennedy to Studio 54, Halston’s minimalist designs put American fashion on the map in the 1970s. Tribeca alum Frédéric Tcheng examines the work and life of the enigmatic visionary who called himself Halston. With Tavi Gevinson, Cornelia Guest, Liza Minnelli, Marisa Berenson, Joel Schumacher, Pat Cleveland. A 1091 Media’s The Orchard and CNN release.

A Kid From Coney Island, directed and written by Chike Ozah & Coodie Simmons. Produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Jason Samuels. (USA, China) – World Premiere. From the streets of Coney Island to the NBA, the story of basketball star Stephon Marbury reveals that often life is about the journey, not the destination—and the unexpected places your dreams may take you. Also playing as part of the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival.

Lil’ Buck: Real Swan, directed and written by Louis Wallecan. Produced by Victor Lech, Crayton Jr. Armmer, Lil’ Buck, Nadim Cheikhouha, Machine Molle. (France, USA) – World Premiere. Dancer Lil’ Buck grew up jookin and bucking on the streets of Memphis. After a breathtaking video of him dancing to Camille Saint-Saëns’ “The Swan” accompanied by cellist Yo-Yo Ma went viral, everything changed.

Maiden, directed and written by Alex Holmes. Produced by Victoria Gregory, Alex Holmes. (UK) – New York Premiere. Every three years, The Whitbread Round the World Race tested the mettle of the most seasoned seamen in a grueling global sailing showdown, but even the most accomplished yachtsmen in the world weren’t prepared for 24-year-old Tracy Edwards and her all-female crew. A Sony Pictures Classic Release.

Nomad: In The Footsteps Of Bruce Chatwin, directed and written by Werner Herzog. Produced by BBC Films. (UK) – World Premiere. When legendary writer Bruce Chatwin was dying of AIDS, his friend Werner Herzog made a final visit. As a parting gift, Chatwin gave Herzog his rucksack. Thirty years later, Herzog sets out on his own journey, inspired by Chatwin’s passion for the nomadic life.

Picture Character, directed by Martha Shane, Ian Cheney. Produced by Jennifer Lee, Ian Cheney, Martha Shane. (USA, Germany, Japan, Argentina, Austria, UK, Scotland) – World Premiere. Emojis are a worldwide phenomenon, with some arguing that these smiling poops and heart-eyed faces are on the verge of actually becoming their own language. But where do they come from? Who, if anyone, is in charge of this new global digital language?

The Quiet One, directed by Oliver Murray. Produced by Jennifer Corcoran, Jamie Clark. (UK) – World Premiere. As an original member of The Rolling Stones, bassist Bill Wyman has lived an extraordinary life. In this equally extraordinary film, he pulls back the curtain on the hours of unseen footage, personal photographs, and vast archive of memorabilia he has amassed. An IFC Films release.

Sublime, directed by Bill Guttentag, written by Bill Guttentag & Nayeema Raza. Produced by Bill Guttentag, Nayeema Raza, Terry Leonard. (USA) – World Premiere. Iconic California band Sublime fused reggae, punk, ska, dub, and hip-hip into a genre-defying new sound that electrified audiences and airways in the mid-1990s. This definitive documentary charts their meteoric rise, tragic end, and lasting legacy.

A Taste of Sky, directed by Michael Yuchen Lei. Produced by Andrew F. Renzi. (USA, Bolivia, Denmark) – World Premiere. A Taste of Sky delicately details the journey of two students from Gustu, the groundbreaking cooking school and fine-dining restaurant founded by Noma’s Claus Meyer in La Paz, Bolivia. With Kenzo Hirose, Claus Meyer, Maria Claudia Chura.

What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali, directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by Steven Leckart. Produced by Sean Stuart. (USA) – World Premiere. One of the most iconic figures in athletic history, Muhammad Ali’s incredible story from world champion boxer to inspiring social activist is explored through his own voice and never-before-seen archival material by acclaimed filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, with executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter. An HBO Sports release.

Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation, directed by Barak Goodman, written by Barak Goodman, Don Kleszy. Produced by Barak Goodman, Jamila Ephron, Mark Samels. (USA) – World Premiere. 50 years after the legendary fest, this electric retelling of Woodstock, from the point of view of those who were on the ground, evokes the freedom, passion, community, and joy the three-day music festival created.

VIEWPOINTS

Viewpoints, which includes narratives and documentaries, recognizes distinct voices in independent filmmaking by creating a home for bold directorial visions and embracing distinct characters or points of view.

37 Seconds, directed and written by Hikari. Produced by Shin Yamaguchi, Hikari. (Japan, Thailand) – North American Premiere, Feature Narrative. A breakout performance from Mei Kayama anchors Hikari’s reflective debut feature, in which a 23-year-old manga artist with cerebral palsy seeks physical, creative, and romantic autonomy. With Mei Kayama, Misuzu Kann, Shunsuke Daito, Makiko Watanabe, Yoshihiko Kumashino, Yuka Itaya.

All I Can Say, directed by Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould, Colleen Hennessy, Shannon Hoon. Produced by Lindha Narvaez, Sam Gursky, Taryn Gould. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. All I Can Say is both an archive of 90’s culture and a philosophical study of fame via the intimate video-diary of Shannon Hoon, the late lead singer of alt-rock band Blind Melon. With Shannon Hoon, Lisa Sinha, Christopher Thorn, Brad Smith, Rogers Stevens, Glen Graham.

Changing the Game, directed by Michael Barnett, written by Michael Barnett, Michael Mahaffie. Produced by Clare Tucker. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Transgender high school athletes from across the country compete at the top of their fields, while also challenging the boundaries and perceptions of fairness and discrimination. With Mack Beggs, Sarah Rose Huckman, Andraya Yearwood. Also playing as part of the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival.

Circus of Books, directed and written by Rachel Mason. Produced by Rachel Mason, Kathryn Robson, Cynthia Childs, Adam Baran. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. How do you explain to your friends that your mom and pop run a gay pornography shop? That is just one question asked in this playful documentary about the titular LA store and its unlikely proprietors. With Larry Flynt, Justin Honard (aka Alaska Thunderfuck), Jeff Stryker.

CRSHD, directed and written by Emily Cohn. Produced by Emily Cohn, Jennifer George, Abby Pucker, Barrett Rouen. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. Best friends Izzy, Anuka, and Fiona have a pact to lose their virginity before the summer break. They pin their hopes on getting into their college’s super exclusive “crush party.” With Isabelle Barbier, Deeksha Ketkar, Sadie Scott, Will Janowitz, L.H. González, Abdul Seidu.

A Day in the Life of America, directed by Jared Leto. Produced by Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Filmed in all 50 states over the course of a single Fourth of July, this collaborative documentary project explores our collective national beliefs, culminating in a vivid, contradictory, kaleidoscopic portrait of who we are as a nation.

Goldie, directed and written by Sam De Jong. Produced by Luca Borghese, Ben Howe. (USA) – North American Premiere, Feature Narrative. Goldie takes care of her sisters while their mom is in prison, but her true dream is stardom. With child protective services looming and a real music video shoot on the horizon, Goldie’s last option is to make her dreams come true or lose it all in Sam de Jong’s stylish and gritty New York City fable. With Slick Woods, George Sample III, Danny Hoch, Khris Davis, Marsha Stephanie Blake, A$AP Ferg.

Lost Bayou, directed by Brian C. Miller Richard, written by Nick Lavin, Hunter Burke. Produced by Kenneth Reynolds, Brian C. Miller Richard, Hunter Burke, Russell Blanchard, Murray Anthony Roth. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. In this hauntingly evocative southern gothic, a struggling addict returns home to the Louisiana bayou to reconnect with her father, only to discover he’s hiding a troubling secret aboard his houseboat. With Teri Wyble, Dane Rhodes, Deneen Tyler, Hunter Burke, Terence Rosemore, Jackson Beals.

Lucky Grandma (辛運的奶奶), directed by Sasie Sealy, written by Angela Cheng. Produced by Krista Parris, Cara Marcous. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. Set in New York City’s Chinatown, the film follows an ornery, chain-smoking Chinese grandma who goes all in at the casino, landing herself on the wrong side of luck… and in the middle of a gang war. With Tsai Chin, Corey Ha, Michael Tow, Woody Fu, Wai Ching Ho, Clem Cheung. An AT&T release. TFI Supported.

One Child Nation, directed by Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang. Produced by Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman, Christoph Jörg, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn. (China, USA) – New York Premiere, Feature Documentary. A new mother returning to China reflects on the history of the country’s One Child Policy—a national family planning program established to prevent overpopulation, and tracks down both those who helped enforce and were affected by it, eliciting shocking testimonies. An Amazon Studios release.

Pearl, directed by Elsa Amiel, written by Elsa Amiel, Laurent Larivière. Produced by Bruno Nahon, Caroline Nataf. (France, Switzerland) – North American Premiere, Feature Narrative. Léa Pearl is set to compete in the final of the international female bodybuilding championship, Miss Heaven. Her plans are upended when her ex-lover shows up with the six-year-old son she left behind. With Julia Föri, Peter Mullan, Arieh Worthalter, Vidal Arzoni, Agata Buzek. Presented in partnership with Venice Days.

Plucked, directed by Joel Van Haren, written by Chris James Thompson, Joel Van Haren. Produced by Joel Van Haren, Chris James Thompson, Ryan Thomas Reeve, Kelly Michael Anderson. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. The classical music world is rocked when violinist Frank Almond is robbed of a Stradivarius violin worth over $6 million. As authorities try to beat the clock before the instrument disappears forever, their chase leads them to an unexpected suspect.

Red, White & Wasted, directed by Andrei Bowden-Schwartz & Sam B. Jones. Produced by Noah Lang. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Red, White & Wasted is an unapologetic immersion into Florida’s redneck mudding culture. Video Pat is a mudding enthusiast who must question his passion—and maybe his entire way of life—when the last mudhole in Orlando is shut down.

See You Yesterday, directed by Stefon Bristol, written by Stefon Bristol & Fredrica Bailey. Produced by Spike Lee, Jason Sokoloff, Matt Myers. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. Two Brooklyn teenage prodigies, C.J. Walker and Sebastian Thomas, build make-shift time machines to save C.J.’s brother, Calvin, from being wrongfully killed by a police officer.

Two/One, directed and written by Juan Cabral. Produced by Chris Clark, Flora Fernandez Marengo. (UK, China, Canada) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. Kaden is a world-class ski jumper in Canada, pining for a lost love. Khai is a corporate executive in Shanghai, drawn to a new coworker with a secret. The two men go about their lives, without knowing that they are connected. With Boyd Holbrook, Song Yang, Beau Bridges.

What Will Become of Us, directed by Steven Cantor. Produced by Dani Drusin, Jamie Schutz, Nina Chaudry. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Sir Frank Lowy, the billionaire co-founder of Westfield Corporation, faces a dilemma: whether or not to sell his multinational company, his life’s work and legacy. Standing at a crossroads, Frank must look to his past to shape his perspective on this monumental decision.

Wild Rose, directed by Tom Harper. Written by Nicole Taylor. Produced by Faye Ward. (UK) – New York Premiere. Fresh out of jail, housekeeper-by-day, country-singer-by-night Rose-Lynn wears cowboy boots over her ankle monitor, letting loose at Glasgow’s own Grand Ole Opry, while dreaming of leaving it all behind for the big time in Nashville. With Jessie Buckley, Sophie Okonedo, and Julie Walters. A NEON release.

TRIBECA CRITICS’ WEEK

The inaugural Tribeca Critics’ Week is a new section of the Festival with a curated slate of 5 feature films from New York-based film critics including Eric Kohn (IndieWire Chief Critic and Executive Editor), K. Austin Collins (Vanity Fair Film Critic), Bilge Ebiri (Film writer and critic, New York Magazine/Vulture), and Alison Willmore (BuzzFeed News Critic and Culture Writer).

American Factory, directed by Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert. Produced by Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert, Julie Parker Benello. (USA) – New York Premiere, Feature Documentary. The documentary is called American Factory, but that’s “American” with a wink: Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s stunning film explores the complex merging of cultures that arises when Chinese billionaire opens a factory in Dayton, Ohio. A Netflix release. Opening Night selection.

Driveways, directed by Andrew Ahn, written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen. Produced by Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, James Schamus, Joe Pirro. (USA) – North American Premiere, Feature Narrative. In this beautifully understated drama, a lonesome boy accompanies his mother on a trip to clean out his late aunt’s house, and ends up forming an unexpected friendship with the retiree who lives next door. With Hong Chau, Brian Dennehy, Lucas Jaye, Christine Ebersole, Jerry Adler.

In Fabric, directed and written by Peter Strickland. Produced by Andy Starke. (UK) – New York Premiere, Feature Narrative. British auteur Peter Strickland follows The Duke of Burgundy with a dazzling sensory overload of genre film pastiche in a fresh package: the dreamlike saga of a cursed scarlet dress that passes through the lives of several characters. Once again, Strickland unites disorienting cinematic trickery with deadpan comedy to astonishing results. With Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hayley Squires, Leo Bill, Julian Barratt, Steve Oram, Gwendoline Christie. An A24 release.

This Is Not Berlin (Esto no es Berlín), directed by Hari Sama, written by Rodrigo Ordóñez, Hari Sama, Max Zunino. Produced by Ale García, Antonio Urdapilleta, Charlotte Lerchner, Hari Sama. (Mexico) – New York Premiere, Feature Narrative. As World Cup fever hits Mexico in 1986, two middle class teens discover an underground culture of experimentation with sex, drugs, and art. This Is Not Berlin is a film that crosses narrative and formal boundaries with the same thrilling abandon that its characters do emotional and experiential ones. With Xabiani Ponce de León, José Antonio Toledano, Ximena Romo, Mauro Sánchez Navarro, Américo Hollander, Klaudia García, Marina de Tavira, Hari Sama, Lumi Cavazos, Juan Carlos Remolina.

The Weekend, directed and written by Stella Meghie. Produced by Stella Meghie, Stephanie Allain, Mel Jones, Sarah Lazow, James Gibb. (USA) – New York Premiere, Feature Narrative. A stand-up comic who’s been struggling to get over her ex finds herself instead awkwardly third-wheeling her way through a weekend getaway alongside him and his new girlfriend in this warm, wry comedy. With Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell, DeWanda Wise, Kym Whitley and Y’lan Noel.

THIS USED TO BE NEW YORK

The City That Never Sleeps, The Big Apple, The Capital of the World. Many were drawn to this incredible city in search of community. And throughout its history, the city has embraced them all. Creative communities have emerged, flourished, and sometimes faded away. The arthouse cinemas of the 1970s, the graffiti movement of the 1980s, the indie music explosion of the 1990s: these three documentaries each harken back to a quintessential New York cultural moment and community that burned bright in NYC history, and what that legacy means for us, and our city, today.

Martha, directed and written by Selina Miles. Produced by Daniel Joyce. (Australia, USA, Germany, Brazil) – World Premiere. In 1970s New York, photographer Martha Cooper captured some of the first images of graffiti at a time when the city had declared war on this new artform. Decades later, Cooper has become an influential godmother to a global movement of street artists.

Other Music, directed and produced by Puloma Basu & Rob Hatch-Miller. (USA) – World Premiere. For 20 years, indie record store Other Music was a beloved and influential hub of independent music culture. Featuring Vampire Weekend, The Strokes, and Interpol, the film reminds us that the community and spirit of the much-loved destination will live on. With Ezra Koenig, Tunde Adebimpe, Matt Berninger, Jason Schwartzman, Regina Spektor, JD Samson.

The Projectionist, directed by Abel Ferrara. Produced by Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Michael M. Bilandic, Joshua Blum, Katie Stern, Michael Weber. (Greece, USA) – World Premiere. In his first New York City-set documentary in nearly a decade, filmmaker and provocateur Abel Ferrara uses the experience of one longtime cinema owner to chart the vast changes to the city’s theatrical landscape. With Nicolas Nicolaou, Abel Ferrara.

MIDNIGHT

Tribeca’s Midnight section provides a space for fans to discover new projects in genre filmmaking.

Bliss, directed and written by Joe Begos. Produced by Joe Begos, Josh Ethier, Graham Skipper, Caroline Metz, Lyle Kanouse, Audrey Wasilewski. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. In need of creative inspiration, a professionally stagnant and hard-partying Los Angeles artist recklessly indulges in a series of drug binges. As the narcotics fly out of control, so does her newfound and inexplicable, yet unquenchable, craving for blood. With Dora Madison, Tru Collins, Rhys Wakefield, Jeremy Gardner, Graham Skipper, George Wendt.

Come To Daddy, directed by Ant Timpson, written by Toby Harvard. Produced by Mette-Marie Kongsved, Laura Tunstall, Daniel Bekerman, Katie Holly, Emma Slade. (USA, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. After receiving a cryptic letter from his estranged father, Norval travels to his dad’s oceanfront home for what he hopes will be a positive experience. If only he’d known the dark truth about his old man beforehand. With Elijah Wood, Stephen McHattie, Martin Donovan, Michael Smiley, Madeleine Sami, Simon Chin.

Knives and Skin, directed and written by Jennifer Reeder. Produced by Brian Hieggelke, Jan Hieggelke. (USA) – North American Premiere, Feature Narrative. In the rural midwestern town of Big River, the sudden disappearance of a teen girl drives the town’s small population into a surreal nightmare of fear, suspicion, and guilt. With Kate Arrington, Marika Engelhardt, Audrey Francis, Kayla Carter, Ireon Roach, and Grace Smith

Something Else, directed by Jeremy Gardner and Christian Stella, written by Jeremy Gardner. Produced by David Lawson Jr., Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Arvind Harinath. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. Dealing with a girlfriend suddenly leaving is tough enough. But for Hank, heartbreak couldn’t have come at a worse time. There’s also a monster trying to break through his front door every night. With Jeremy Gardner. Brea Grant, Henry Zebrowski, Justin Benson, Ashley Song, Nicola Masciotra.

You Don’t Nomi, directed and written by Jeffrey McHale. Produced by Jeffrey McHale, Ariana Garfinkel, Suzanne Zionts. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Released in 1995, Paul Verhoeven’s Showgirls was met by critics and audiences with near universal derision. You Don’t Nomi traces the film’s redemptive journey from notorious flop to cult classic, and maybe even masterpiece. With Peaches Christ, Jeffery Conway, April Kidwell, Haley Mlotek, Adam Nayman, David Schmader.

MOVIES PLUS

A Tribeca tradition, Movies Plus offers audiences the unique opportunity to continue the experience of a film through buzzworthy conversations or performances after each special screening.

Ask Dr Ruth, directed by Ryan White. Produced by Rafael Marmor, Ryan White, Jessica Hargrove, Christopher Leggett. (USA) – New York Premiere, Feature Documentary. Plain-spoken and thickly accented, Dr. Ruth Westheimer became a household name in the 1980s by transforming the way Americans talk and think about sexuality. At 90, Dr. Ruth reflects on her life from Holocaust survivor to celebrity sex therapist. A Magnolia/Hulu release.

After the Premiere Screening: a conversation with director Ryan White and subject Ruth Westheimer. Moderated by Columbia University Film Professor Annette Insdorf.

Earth Break: A Few Suggestions for Survival, with Additional Hints and Tips About How to Make Yourself More Comfortable During the Alien Apocalypse, directed by Aaron Katz. Produced by April Lamb. (USA) – World Premiere, Podcast. What’s a girl to do when life as she knows it is upturned by a devastating alien invasion? Maybe record an audio diary of her daily survival strategy in this post-apocalyptic podcast from filmmaker Aaron Katz with Jenny Slate.

After the Premiere Screening: a conversation with director Aaron Katz and comedian, actor and author Jenny Slate.

Gay Chorus Deep South, directed by David Charles Rodrigues, written by David Charles Rodrigues, Jeff Gilbert. Produced by Bud Johnston, Jesse Moss. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. To confront a resurgence of anti-LGBTQ laws, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus embarks on an unprecedented bus tour through the Deep South, celebrating music, challenging intolerance, and confronting their own dark coming out stories. With The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, Dr. Tim Seelig, Ashlé, Jimmy White.

After the Premiere Screening: a special performance by The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.

I AM HUMAN, directed, written, and produced by Taryn Southern, Elena Gaby. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Advancements in neurotechnology are revolutionizing what it means to be human. Following three subjects who undergo brain interface treatment, I AM HUMAN examines the ethical quandaries in brain exploration and simulated cognitive evolution.

After the Premiere Screening: a conversation with co-directors and producers Taryn Southern and Elena Gaby, neurotech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, neurosurgeon at Toronto Western Hospital Dr. Andres Lozano. Moderated by the CEO of Futurism Alex Klokus.

Inna De Yard, directed and written by Peter Webber. Produced by Gaël Nouaille, Laurent Flahault, Laurent Baudens. (France, Belgium) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. A joyous portrait of a group of pioneering reggae musicians, Inna De Yard captures the ongoing relevance of reggae and its social values, and the music’s passion to revitalize an older generation while passing it on to younger listeners. With Ken Boothe, Kiddus, Winston McAnuff, Cedric Myton, Judy Mowatt.

After the Premiere Screening: A special performance by reggae legend Ken Boothe.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, directed by Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman. Produced by James Keach, Michele Farinola, Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. With one of the most memorably stunning voices that has ever hit the airwaves, Linda Ronstadt burst onto the 1960s folk rock music scene in her early twenties. A poignant bio-doc of a truly one-of-a-kind artist. With Jackson Browne, Emmylou Harris, Don Henley, Aaron Neville, Dolly Parton, Bonnie Raitt. A CNN Films release.

After the Premiere Screening: A special performance from 9 time Grammy® award winner, rock legend Sheryl Crow in celebration of Linda Ronstadt.

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, directed by Midge Costin, written by Bobette Buster. Produced by Bobette Buster, Karen Johnson, Midge Costin. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. From Apocalypse Now’s helicopters to Star Wars’ lightsabers, sound design is one of cinema’s most essential creative elements, yet also one of its most overlooked. Making Waves explores the impact of movie sound through insight from cinema’s biggest directors and their go-to sonic collaborators. With Walter Murch, Ben Burtt, Gary Rydstrom, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Barbra Streisand, Ryan Coogler.

After the Premiere Screening: A master class conversation with sound designers and editors from the film including OscarⓇ- winners Ben Burtt and Gary Rydstrom. Presented by THE DOLBY INSTITUTE.

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion, directed by Lisa Cortés, Farah X. Produced by Lisa Cortés. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. The story of how hip hop changed fashion, leading to the stratospheric and global rise of street wear. It is a journey of African American creativity and the limitless possibilities of a cultural movement on a global scale. With Misa Hylton, April Walker, Dapper Dan, Kerby Jean-Raymond.

After the Premiere Screening: A special musical performance inspired by the film.

Slay the Dragon, directed and produced by Barak Goodman, Chris Durrance. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. It influences elections and sways outcomes—gerrymandering has become a hot-button political topic and symbol for everything broken about the American electoral process. But there are those on the front lines fighting to change the system.

After the Premiere Screening: a conversation with directors Barak Goodman and Chris Durance, subject Katie Fahey, Senior Reporter at Mother Jones and author of Give Us the Ballot Ari Berman.

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts, directed and written by Nick Zeig-Owens. Produced by David Silver. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. With razor-sharp wit and authentic country music chops, Trixie Mattel charmed audiences and judges as winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. But the grind of performing and the pressure of the title proves that heavy is the head that wears the tiara.

After the Premiere Screening: a special performance by Drag Race All-Star Trixie Mattel.

XY Chelsea, directed by Tim Travers Hawkins, written by Mark Monroe. Produced by Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Isabel Davis. (UK) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Following the shock commutation of her sentence, whistleblower and trans woman Chelsea Manning prepares to leave an all-male military prison in Kansas and transition to living life for the first time as a free woman. With Chelsea Manning, Nancy Hollander, Vince Ward, Chase Strange. A Showtime release.

After the Premiere Screening: a conversation with film subject Chelsea Manning, producer Isabel Davis, and director Tim Hawkins.

