Tribeca Talks 2019 Slate: In-Person Conversations with Martin Scorsese, Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lawrence

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival will once again host a robust lineup of its “Talks” series, which features in-depth one-on-one conversations with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Of particular interest is a two-fer of long-time collaborators taking to the stage to talk about their work together, including Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro (who will chat about their decade-spanning partnership and their much-anticipated Netflix mob drama “The Irishman”), along with David O. Russell and his frequent star Jennifer Lawrence. Other pairings of note include Sarah Silverman with Mike Birbiglia, Michael J. Fox with Denis Leary, and Queen Latifah with Dee Rees. Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro is also slated for a talk, along with Irwin Winkler, Rashida Jones, and Questlove.

“Our Tribeca Talks have been so successful because they bring together cultural icons to discuss and debate a wide range of topics,” said Paula Weinstein, EVP of Tribeca Enterprises, in an official statement. “With each participant comes a different perspective and set of career experiences, which, when juxtaposed with those of the other participants and audience members, creates an exclusive experience. No two Tribeca Talks are the same.”

The festival has also announced its Master Classes, along with additional feature films as part of the Movies Plus section. The series aims to give “audiences the opportunity to hear directly from the filmmakers and creators about their projects’ themes through lively panels, discussions, and performances following the screenings.” This year’s films include “Luce,” “It Takes a Lunatic,” “Meeting Gorbachev,” “The Wrong Man,” “Waldo on Weed,” and more.

As was previously announced, the festival will open at New York’s iconic Apollo Theater with the world premiere of Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams’ documentary, “The Apollo” from HBO Documentary Films, and will close out with Danny Boyle’s Beatles-centric musical “Yesterday.” The festival will also play home to a stacked list of anniversary screenings and special revivals, many of which include their own in-person chats, including Francis Ford Coppola and his “Apocalypse Now,” plus the casts of “Say Anything…,” “Reality Bites,” and “This Is Spinal Tap.”

“As cinema continues to grow and change, we wanted to broaden the Tribeca Talks program to include a wider spectrum of filmmakers than ever before,” said Cara Cusumano, Festival Director of the Tribeca Film Festival, in an official statement. “This lineup of speakers includes those creatives at the cutting edge of innovative storytelling alongside some of the all time greats.”

This year’s edition of the Manhattan festival, runs April 24 – May 5. Check out Tribeca’s newest additions below, with all synopses provided by the festival.

TRIBECA TALKS: DIRECTORS SERIES

In Partnership with Squarespace

Today’s most groundbreaking filmmakers discuss their careers and highlights.

Tribeca Talks: Directors Series – Martin Scorsese with Robert De Niro

Martin Scorsese is an Academy Award-winning director and one of the most influential and celebrated filmmakers working today. He has directed some of the mostly highly-regarded, critically acclaimed films, including “Taxi Driver,” “Goodfellas,” “Gangs of New York,” “The Departed,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and “Silence.” He will sit down with the Academy Award-winning actor and frequent collaborator Robert De Niro, who he has directed in nine feature films, including his Academy Award-winning performance as boxer Jake LaMotta in “Raging Bull.” Scorsese has directed documentaries including the Peabody Award-winning “No Direction Home: Bob Dylan” and the Emmy Award-winning “George Harrison: Living in the Material World.” He was the executive producer on the HBO series, “Boardwalk Empire,” winning an Emmy Award and DGA Award for directing the pilot episode. This legendary duo will come together at the Beacon Theatre to reflect upon their illustrious decades of collaboration from “Mean Streets” to their upcoming film, “The Irishman.”

Event time: Sunday, April 28 at 1:30 PM, Beacon Theatre

Tribeca Talks: Directors Series – Guillermo del Toro

Among the most creative and visionary artists working today, Guillermo del Toro will discuss his prolific career turning horror, fairy tales, and the supernatural into world-class filmmaking. Del Toro earned widespread acclaim and multiple Academy Award wins for 2006 fantasy drama, “Pan’s Labyrinth.” His 2018 film, “The Shape of Water,” won four Academy Awards including Best Director and Best Picture. His other work includes beloved genre films such as “Cronos,” “Mimic,” “The Devil’s Backbone,” “Hellboy,” “Pacific Rim,” and “Crimson Peak.” In this conversation, the auteur will give audiences an exclusive look into his creative process.

Event time: Thursday, April 25 at 8:00 PM, BMCC

Tribeca Talks: Directors Series – David O. Russell with Jennifer Lawrence

David O. Russell is an acclaimed Oscar-nominated film writer, director, and producer known for his cinema of intense, tragi-comedic characters and worlds. Russell has earned immense acclaim and recognition throughout his career, most notably for his Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning films “The Fighter,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” and “American Hustle.” Russell will be joined in conversation by Academy-Award winning actor and frequent collaborator Jennifer Lawrence, who he has directed to three Golden Globe wins and three of her four Oscar nominations, including a Best Actress win for her role in “Silver Linings Playbook.” This iconic duo will come together for an extraordinary, one-on-one conversation covering their remarkable creative relationship.

Event time: Saturday, April 27 at 6:00 PM, BMCC

TRIBECA TALKS: STORYTELLERS

Sponsored by Montefiore

This series celebrates the illustrious careers of today’s most innovative creators, who have broken from traditional roles and pioneered their own forms of storytelling.

Tribeca Talks: Storytellers – Questlove

Questlove is an iconic drummer, DJ, producer, culinary entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, and, as a member of The Roots, the unmistakable heartbeat of Philadelphia’s most influential hip-hop group. He is the Musical Director for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where his Roots crew serves as house band. Beyond that, this five-time Grammy Award-winning musician’s indisputable reputation has landed him musical directing positions with everyone from D’Angelo and Eminem to Jay-Z. Join Questlove in conversation for a celebration of his boundless and eclectic career.

Event time: Tuesday, April 30 at 8:30 PM, Tribeca Festival Hub

Tribeca Talks: Storytellers – Sarah Silverman with Mike Birbiglia

Sarah Silverman is a force in stand-up comedy, but this two-time Emmy Award winner works across a variety of mediums and has cemented herself as one of the most versatile talents working today. Silverman’s many credits include the Emmy-nominated Hulu talk series “I Love You, America” and the acclaimed films “I Smile Back” and “Battle of the Sexes.” She has lent her voice to the Emmy Award-winning animated series “Bob’s Burgers” and the “Wreck it Ralph” films, and received widespread praise for her 2017 Netflix stand-up special “A Speck of Dust.” Silverman will be joined in conversation by fellow comedian, actor, and filmmaker Mike Birbiglia, best known for his indie breakout films “Sleepwalk with Me” and “Don’t Think Twice” – for which he was the writer, director and star – as well as his guest role as Oscar Langstraat on the hit series “Billions,” and his celebrated solo Broadway play “The New One.” Silverman and Birbiglia share a unique gift for transforming the deeply personal into the universal and will come together to discuss their creative processes as comedians, storytellers and performers.

Event time: Monday, April 29 at 8:00 PM, BMCC

Tribeca Talks: Storytellers – Michael J. Fox with Denis Leary

Michael J. Fox is an acclaimed television and film actor known for his iconic work on the sitcom Family Ties and the classic film trilogy “Back to the Future.” At 29, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, news the actor and icon shared publicly in 1998. In 2000, he established The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research to advance scientific progress toward a cure. In addition to his Parkinson’s advocacy, Fox is a NY Times-bestselling author and his acting continues to earn him widespread recognition, including a Grammy, four Golden Globes, two SAG awards, and five Emmy Awards, including a win for his guest appearance on “Rescue Me,” the critically acclaimed show created by and starring his longtime friend and fellow hockey lover, Denis Leary. Join these two spirited entertainers and friends for an illuminating and lighthearted conversation that will cover the breadth of Fox’s remarkable career.

Event time: Tuesday, April 30 at 6:00 PM, BMCC

Tribeca Talks: Storytellers – Jaron Lanier

Jaron Lanier, a celebrated writer, computer scientist, musician, is frequently cited for his pioneering work in Virtual Reality. He is known for charting a humanistic approach to technology appreciation and criticism, wrote books including “Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now,” has consulted on films such as “Minority Report” and “The Circle,” and created music with Philip Glass and T Bone Burnett. Lanier takes a singular approach to the intersection between technology and the arts, evidenced by his significant creative output. In this enticing talk, he discusses his dynamic and prolific career while illustrating the powerful connection between science, music, and storytelling.

Event time: Saturday, April 27 at 2:00 PM, Tribeca Festival Hub

Tribeca Talks: Storytellers – Rashida Jones

Versatile actor, director, screenwriter, producer, and Harvard graduate Rashida Jones will be in conversation to discuss an illustrious and accomplished career that spans across a variety of mediums. She co-wrote and starred in the indie breakout film “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” and received widespread acclaim for her sophomore directorial effort “Quincy” — an intimate portrait of her father and music legend Quincy Jones. She is the executive producer of the TNT hit-series “Claws” and currently stars on the TBS series “Angie Tribeca.”

Event Time: Wednesday, May 1 at 6:00 PM, BMCC

TRIBECA TALKS: MASTER CLASSES

Supported by The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment

Tribeca Talks: Master Classes feature in-depth conversations focusing on a specific sector of the filmmaking process.

Tribeca Talks: Master Class – The Art of Cinematic Sound

Following the world premiere screening of “Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound,” three of the industry’s most legendary and decorated sound designers will come together in conversation to discuss the art and craft of sound design. Oscar winner Walter Murch created indelible soundscapes on such films as “The Conversation,” “The Godfather,” and “The English Patient,” winning three Academy Awards including for his work on “Apocalypse Now,” where he coined the term “sound designer.” Ben Burtt transported audiences to a galaxy far, far away, winning Academy Awards for his masterful sound work on such films as “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” Gary Rydstrom created visionary sound designs on such iconic films as “Jurassic Park,” “Toy Story,” “Titanic,” and “Saving Private Ryan,” and has won a total of seven Academy Awards and two Career Achievement Awards. Join these illustrious sound designers as they speak to their creative process and illuminate how their work has evolved the craft of sound on film. Moderated by the Director of the Dolby Institute Glenn Kiser.

Event Time: Monday, April 29 at 5:00 PM, SVA-02

Tribeca Talks: Master Class – Irwin Winkler on the Art and Craft of Producing

With a career spanning over 50 years, Academy Award-winning producer and director Irwin Winkler is one of the most prolific and decorated producers working in the industry today. His incalculable contributions to cinema include his work on such films as “Rocky,” “Raging Bull,” “The Right Stuff,” “Goodfellas,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Creed,” “Silence,” and the upcoming film, “The Irishman.” He has received numerous honors, including the Commandeur des Arts et Lettres and the 2017 Producers Guild of America’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award. For this master class discussion, Winkler will walk audiences through his process of getting a movie made, what it really means to be a great producer, and illuminate the innumerable ways in which producing is integral to the filmmaking process.

Event Time: Friday, May 3 at 3:30 PM, SVA-2

Tribeca Talks: Master Class – The Journey of Digital Storytelling to TV: A Discussion with HBO Talent

Source material for Television series has changed over the past decade. As the media landscape continues to shift, the model of stories that are created solely from original concepts or adapted from literature has become more and more open to interpretation. Now, we see networks like HBO finding unique and diverse voices from the ever-expanding sphere of media. Web series and podcasts have become increasingly exciting areas from which to build a fleshed-out series. Join HBO talent who hail from the digital storytelling space as they discuss the process of transitioning their series to the small screen.

Event Time: Saturday, May 4 at 3:30 PM, SVA-1

TRIBECA TALKS: QUEEN LATIFAH WITH DEE REES

With the premiere of the Queen Collective shorts

Sponsored by P&G

Queen Latifah is a critically acclaimed and award winning musician, actor, label president, author and entrepreneur. The first hip-hop artist to be crowned with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Latifah has had immeasurable success in music and acting; she has received Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe awards for work, as well as an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Mama Morton in “Chicago.” The trailblazing, Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and director Dee Rees, who directed Latifah to a SAG award for her role in the HBO film “Bessie,” will join Latifah in conversation to discuss her extraordinary and multifaceted career. Together, these two remarkable storytellers will cover Latifah’s creative journey from musician to actor to entrepreneur, and how she is using her influence to mentor and uplift diverse female filmmakers in order to accelerate gender and racial equality behind the camera

Event time: Friday, April 26 at 5:30 PM, Tribeca Festival Hub

Following the talk will be the debut of The Queen Collective short documentaries. The Queen Collective is a program developed in partnership with Procter & Gamble and Queen Latifah with Flavor Unit Entertainment, aimed at accelerating gender and racial equality behind the camera. Created by diverse young women – these short films inspire positive social change and embody Procter and Gamble’s commitment to supporting gender and racial equity, on-screen and behind the scenes.

“Ballet After Dark” – Directed by B.Monét. (USA) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. “Ballet After Dark” tells the story a young woman who found the strength to survive after an attack. She created an organization that is helping sexual abuse and domestic violence survivors find healing after trauma through dance therapy

“If There Is Light” – Directed by Haley Elizabeth Anderson. (USA) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. Fourteen-year-old Janiyah Blackmon wrestles with her new life in New York City as her mom tries to move her family out of the shelter system and into a stable home. With Janiyah Blackmon, McKayla Blackmon, Jakena Blackmon.

TRIBECA GAMES PRESENTS: HIDEO KOJIMA WITH NORMAN REEDUS

World-renowned auteur game creator Hideo Kojima, widely considered the father of the stealth genre, has been hard at work on the highly anticipated PlayStation 4 title “Death Stranding.” Little is known about this mysterious new project, and speculation from fans and industry alike have created a deafening excitement. To discuss his boundary-pushing new game, Hideo Kojima will be joined by the star of “Death Stranding,” Norman Reedus, best known for his star-turning performances in “The Boondock Saints” and the acclaimed series “The Walking Dead.” Together, they will discuss pushing the boundaries of the video game medium and talk about how their relationship has established over working on the title together. This exclusive conversation will be moderated by game journalist Geoff Keighley, whose work and creation of The Game Awards has furthered the appreciation and understanding of the video game industry.

“Death Stranding” is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Created and developed by Kojima Productions. “PlayStation” is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Event time: Thursday, April 25 at 6:00 PM, BMCC

MOVIES PLUS

A Tribeca tradition, Movies Plus offers audiences the unique opportunity to continue the experience of a film through buzzworthy conversations or performances after each special screening.

“It Takes a Lunatic,” directed and produced by Billy Lyons. (USA, UK, Germany) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. A tribute to the life and legacy of influential acting teacher Wynn Handman, whose American Place Theater helped launched the off Broadway scene, as well as the careers of students from Richard Gere and Michael Douglas to Sam Shepard. With Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Susan Lucci, Eric Bogosian, John Leguizamo, Woodie King, Jr.

After the Premiere Screening: A conversation with acting teacher, artistic director and film subject Wynn Handman, actors Robert De Niro and Michael Douglas, and director Billy Lyons.

Event Time: Friday, May 3 at 8 PM, BMCC

“Luce,” directed by Julius Onah, written by JC Lee, Julius Onah. Produced by John Baker, Julius Onah, Andrew Yang. (USA) – New York Premiere. After writing an inflammatory essay, a high school overachiever finds himself on a collision course with his adoptive parents and an overbearing teacher. A complex drama boasting an amazing ensemble cast, “Luce” sears the screen. With Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tim Roth, Norbert Leo Butz, Andrea Bang and Marsha Stephanie Blake. A NEON and Topic release.

After the Premiere Screening: Join us in honoring the virtuosic ensemble cast of “Luce” with an empowering conversation led by Naomi Watts, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Andrea Bang, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and director Julius Onah, discussing their expansive careers and the indelible roles that led each cast member to “Luce.”

Event Time: Sunday, April 28 at 7:30 PM, BMCC

“Meeting Gorbachev,” directed and written by Werner Herzog, André Singer. Produced by Lucki Stipetic, Svetlana Palmer. (UK, USA) – New York Premiere, Feature Documentary. Profiling one of the most influential figures of 20th-century history, legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog candidly sits down with Mikhail Gorbachev for a revealing look at the life and legacy of the final leader of the Soviet Union. An Orchard release.

After the Premiere Screening: Director Werner Herzog will be in conversation with his frequent collaborator and Professor of Classical Studies at Boston University Herb Golder.

Event Time: Friday, April 26 at 6:00 PM, Village East Cinema

“Waldo On Weed,” directed and written by Tommy Avallone. Produced by Lee Leshen, Derrick Kunzer, Raymond Esposito, Josh Bender. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. When Brian and Danielle Dwyer’s son, Waldo, is diagnosed with cancer, they proceed with a controversial—and illegal—treatment plan consisting of one of the most divisive substances in our country: cannabis. With Waldo James Mysterious Dwyer, Brian Dwyer, Danielle Dwyer, Matt Rize, Mike Wert, Larry Anderson, Senator Daylin Leach, Senator Mike Folmer, Dr. Staci Gruber, Dr. Charles Pollack.

After the Premiere Screening: a conversation with medical marijuana expert Doctor Junella Chin, patient Lily Derwin, subject Danielle Dwyer, and Senator Daylin Leach. Moderated by actor, comedian and author Whoopi Goldberg.

Event Time: Friday, May 3 at 8:30 PM, SVA 2

“The Wrong Man,” directed by Ross Golan, John Hwan. Produced by Jaren Shelton, Ross Golan and John Hwang. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. From multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan, “The Wrong Man” is an animated concept film that uses Golan’s poetic lyrics and haunting melodies to tell a tragic story of love gone terribly wrong.

After the Screening: A conversation with director and acclaimed songwriter Ross Golan, CEO of Lava Records and co-founder of The Innocence Project Jason Flom and more.

Event Time: Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 AM, Tribeca Festival Hub

Tribeca Talks: Prune Nourry and “Serendipity”

Artist Prune Nourry has spent her working life exploring issues around the human body. At the tender age of 31, Prune is diagnosed with breast cancer and she starts documenting her treatment and its effect on her own body, turning her medical odyssey into an epic artistic adventure — and feature documentary film “Serendipity” — discovering new meaning in her body of work and its curious relationship to her illness. Join us for a multisensory evening of film, food and conversation that explores the many themes of Prune’s work and opens up a dialogue about narrative medicine.

After the Screening: A conversation with Director and Artist Prune Nourry, Columbia University Professor and author Rita Charon, and more. Afterwards, join us for drinks and bites inspired by the work of Prune Nourry.

Event Time: Friday, May 3 at 8:00 PM, Tribeca Festival Hub

