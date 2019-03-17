Kyle MacLachlan Used His Hands to Make an Uncomfortable ‘Twin Peaks’ Sex Scene Funnier

Dougie Jones is just figuring it out as he goes along.

“Twin Peaks: The Return” allowed for explicit sex scenes on Showtime, one of which called upon Kyle MacLachlan and Naomi Watts to get intimate as the spaced-out Dougie and Janey-E Jones, respectively. The blocking of the sequence wasn’t especially conducive to romance, but MacLachlan managed to make it humorous by using his hands.

“Just because of the bed, his hands were sort of bouncing a little bit,” MacLachlan said during an appearance on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. “And the [cinematographer], Peter Deming, came over and said to me, ‘You gotta keep doing the hands. It’s very funny.’”

“Dougie is a character who’s constantly questioning,” MacLachlan said of Special Agent Dale Cooper’s alter ego. “Wherever we are, I’m wondering, ‘How is he going to react to this environment and to this situation?’ Because everything is for the first time. He’s like a child or a baby He doesn’t know anything, so he’s just, ‘Wow! What an experience. This sure feels good.’ You know what I mean?”

The final episode of the 18-part series featured another sex scene, this one between MacLachlan and Laura Dern, which was considerably less funny and far more unsettling. Fans of the cult-classic show have been hoping for yet another return to Twin Peaks, but in the year and a half since “The Return” ended nothing has been confirmed.

