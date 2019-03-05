‘Under the Silver Lake’: Listen to Disasterpeace’s Score for A24’s Neo-Noir

Exclusive: The soundtrack reunites director David Robert Mitchell with his "It Follows" composer Rich Vreeland, AKA Disasterpeace.

David Robert Mitchell isn’t the only one taking creative risks with his upcoming release, “Under the Silver Lake.” The filmmaker best known to audiences for his smart horror feature “It Follows” and his aching coming-of-age tale “The Myth of the American Sleepover” is taking both his talents and those of his composer Rich Vreeland (AKA Disasterpeace) in a decidedly noir direction. The pair first worked together on Mitchell’s breakout “It Follows,” which leaned into Disasterpeace’s love of synth-heavy scores to create a chilling atmosphere. Now, the duo are going for something a little different.

“Under the Silver Lake” stars Andrew Garfield in a unique spin on the neo-noir, with Disasterpeace adding some old Hollywood glamour with his first fully orchestral score. In his Cannes review, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn noted that the “searching Disasterpeace score” helps “the movie become a bittersweet ode to wanting answers from an indifferent world overwhelmed by superficial distractions.”

“What I love about this track is that it does a good job of capturing the breadth of the story of the film,” Vreeland told IndieWire. “In fact, it’s three cues in one, but touches on many of the themes in the film, moving seamlessly in and out of reality along the way. Romance gone awry, broken expectations and bizarre houseguests, feverish nightmares, missing persons and private detective work. It’s all there if you listen.”

In addition to Disasterpeace’s score, the soundtrack will feature several needle drops from the film, including “Never My Love” by The Association, assorted classics from R.E.M., a new cover of “To Sir with Love,” and the original song “Turning Teeth” by Jesus & the Brides of Dracula produced exclusively for the film.

Listen to IndieWire’s exclusive track from Disasterpeace’s score for “Under the Silver Lake” below, the fifth track on the upcoming album, entitled “Dependable as Moonshine.”

A24 will release the film in theaters on April 19, and Milan Records will release the film’s soundtrack via double LP vinyl, DC, and digital on that same day.

