‘Unicorn Store’ Trailer: Brie Larson Makes Magic in Directorial Debut

The Oscar winner's busy 2019 continues with a passion project she spearheaded in front of and behind the camera. Also starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Brie Larson has already conquered the box office this year with the record-breaking success of “Captain Marvel,” and she’s set to do it all over again at the end of April with the release of “Avengers: Endgame.” In between those massive Hollywood tentpoles, Larson will return to her indie roots with the release of her directorial debut “Unicorn Store.” The quirky comedy-drama premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and will finally get an official release thanks to Netflix.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “After failing out of art school and taking a humdrum office job, a whimsical painter (Larson) gets a chance to fulfill her lifelong dream of adopting a unicorn.” Larson has assembled a strong ensemble cast to play opposite her in front of the camera, including her “Kong: Skull Island” and MCU co-star Samuel L. Jackson, as well as Hamish Linklater, Joan Cusack and Bradley Whitford as Larson’s parents, and relative newcomer Mamoudou Athie.

In his review out of TIFF, IndieWire’s senior film critic David Ehrlich called “Unicorn Store” a “millennial fairytale with a heart of gold.” “There’s also a palpable sincerity to Larson’s filmmaking,” he wrote, “and every frame of this open-hearted debut suggests that Larson truly wants to be an advocate for the the different and the dispossessed.”

“Unicorn Store” is the first feature-length screenplay from Samantha McIntyre, previously a story editor on the FX comedy “Married,” which starred Judy Greer and Brett Gelman. Her script includes the heartening motto: “Everybody needs some magic in their lives. Even if they’re al grown up.”

“Unicorn Store” will be available to stream on Netflix beginning April 5. Check out the official trailer (including Larson donning painting coveralls doused in neon pastel paint and Jackson in a bright pink suit) below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.