Vincent D’Onofrio’s Monkey Story Will Change the Way You Look at ‘Beastly Liars’

Let Vincent D’Onofrio just say something about monkeys and their ability to scare the shit out of him. The actor and filmmaker, best known for his role in “Full Metal Jacket” and most recently the director of “The Kid,” took to Twitter to share a story about his intense aversion to the “beastly liars” who have terrified him all his life. It involves a petting zoo, primal screams that will haunt him until the end of his days, and a good amount of feces.
Behold:
2) It was not a fun place however i was taken their many times. Held hostage by whoever of the other children wanted to go there, whoever of the adults thought it was good idea, and the supposed fraudulent uniqueness of this place..
— Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 9, 2019
4) But it was severe torture for me. The amounts of monkey poo everywhere was unbearable. We walked through the poo, on the poo, in the poo for the whole visit..
— Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 9, 2019
6) You never really fed them you just let them grab food from you. Rip it from your hands or body. Steal food from you and run away screaming as if you tried to harm them. Liars basically. Beastly liars all of them..
— Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 9, 2019
8) The group I was with would want to eat lunch there. “Here?” I would say to myself. “Here?” I would say. Amongst these dirty animals. In this cage where food and monkey sh*t was slung around like cash in a casino..
— Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 9, 2019
10) You would of had to hold me down and force food or drink into me if you wanted me to eat in that disgusting horrible torture chamber of a tourist/monkey trap. The screams changed my life..
— Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 9, 2019
12) As I was being walked out of the establishment I remember all of them screamed constantly non stop.I remember leaving there and feeling them over the top of me, around me,..
— Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 9, 2019
14) the unbelievable relief I felt from finally being out of that god forsaken monkey place.I remember it like it was yesterday. Later in life I was working in Rio, Brazil a wonderful city.The people are such good people…
— Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 9, 2019
16) I was out of cash so I asked him to wait a few as I proceeded to the ATM machine which was in the street. Only a block from my hotel. In this area shaded by these giant beautiful trees…
— Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 9, 2019
18) And as I turned I see a two foot monkey with that face. The face of Mo from the three stooges sliding with a scraping sound down the side walk. And screaming rising up on its hind legs..
— Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 9, 2019
20) with the driver laughing at what had just happened and most likely the look on my face and the loss of color in my complexion. The driver laughing a belly laugh as we pulled away and..
— Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 9, 2019
22) Every once and a while I tell this story when the subject of monkeys come up. And i always start the story with these words. Let me just say something about monkeys and their ability to scare the sh*t out of me. Fin.
— Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 9, 2019
