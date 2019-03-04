‘Warrior’ Trailer: Cinemax Action Series Is Based on Bruce Lee’s Writings

The new 10-part season comes from co-creators Justin Lin and Jonathan Tropper.

Anyone looking for their latest TV martial arts fix has a new potential favorite on the horizon.

Set in Chinatown in the late 1800s, “Warrior” follows the developments in the Tong Wars in the city of San Francisco, which saw rival crime families battle for territory and control. Andrew Koji stars as Ah Sahm, a newcomer from China whose martial arts technique makes him a valuable part of one family’s ongoing machine.

The series is based on the writings of legendary screen icon Bruce Lee, and created by a pair of figures with some heavy action pedigree. “Fast and the Furious” franchise stalwart Justin Lin is an EP on the series, as is Jonathan Tropper, the former boss and co-creator of the erstwhile Cinemax show “Banshee.”

Enjoy fight scenes with guys clad in impeccable suits? This has it. Need more 19th century scruffy beards? There appears to be plenty of those, too. Amidst all the open-ring fighting and period-specific pyrotechnics, one character sums it up best: “War is good for business.”

It’s the latest successor to the long-running tradition of action series on the network. Long-running favorite “Strike Back” is set to finish at the end of its ongoing seventh season. Up next for the network is the anticipated “Gangs of London,” from co-creator and “The Raid” director Gareth Evans.

Joining Koji in the central cast of “Warrior” are Rich Ting, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Olivia Cheng, Christian McKay, Hoon Lee, and Dean Jagger. The ten-episode season is set to air on Friday nights, beginning the week after “Strike Back” airs its series finale.

“Warrior” premieres April 5 on Cinemax.

