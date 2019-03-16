Woody Harrelson Was ‘Disappointed’ by ‘True Detective’ Season 2

He's "psyched about the third season," however.

The third season of “True Detective” has been widely hailed as a return to form after its disappointing sophomore season, which moved the action from Louisiana to Los Angeles and starred Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, and Taylor Kitsch. That may be why Woody Harrelson, who starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the acclaimed first go-round of the anthology series, has finally spoken about Season 2 — albeit briefly.

“It was pretty amazing because I had not thought about doing television from the time I did ‘Cheers,’ and then I did like seven episodes on ‘Will and Grace,’” Harrelson told Sunday TODAY, per Entertainment Weekly. “I was not really wanting to do television. Well, it wasn’t television, it was HBO. So I feel lucky about that. I was, you know, kind of disappointed that the second season wasn’t as…,” he said before cutting himself off. “But now the third season, which I’ve only seen the first four episodes because I’ve been working, but I’m really psyched about the third season. I’d like it to keep going.”

As for a potential return to the series with McConaughey, Harrelson is skeptical. “I can’t imagine there’s any world where we go and do another season,” he said. “I feel like we did that and it went great. The only thing that could happen is people [would] say, ‘Well, don’t you wish this season you’re doing is as good as the one you did before?’ I don’t want to face that.”

