Zack Snyder Fires Back at Fans Upset Batman Killed Someone

The filmmaker said people who disagree with his decision for Batman are "living in a f*cking dreamworld."

Zack Snyder received a lot of criticism for his 2016 tentpole “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” one of which was for his decision to have Ben Affleck’s Batman kill somebody during an action scene. The decision left many comic book fans upset considering Batman is famous for having a no-kill philosophy. At a recent Directors Cut fan event (via Digital Spy), Snyder ripped the fans who were bothered by his choice to make Batman bleak to the point of murder.

“Oh like, ‘Batman killed a guy’. I’m like, ‘Really? Wake the fuck up,'” Snyder said. “So I guess that’s what I’m saying about, once you’ve lost your virginity to this fucking movie and then you come and say to me something like, ‘My superhero wouldn’t do that’, I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’ I’m like down the fucking road on that. You know what I mean?”

“It’s a cool point,” Snyder continued. “Look, I’m 100% fine with it. It’s a cool point of view to be like, ‘My heroes are still innocent. My heroes didn’t lie to America. My heroes didn’t embezzle money. My heroes didn’t commit any atrocities.’ I’m like, ‘That’s cool but you’re living in a fucking dreamworld.'”

Snyder went on to direct “Justice League” following “Batman v Superman,” but those were his last outings in Warner Bros.’ DCEU. Snyder left “Justice League” before reshoots because of a family tragedy and the film was completed by Joss Whedon. Since the critical beating of “Batman v Superman,” which was widely panned for its overly dark tone, the DCEU has made conscious efforts to lighten up in tone and include more humor and jokes in its entries. Recent films such as “Wonder Woman,” “Aquaman,” and the upcoming “Shazam” have restored critical favor to the DCEU and earned solid reviews from critics.

Next up for Snyder is a return to the zombie genre with his Netflix movie “Army of the Dead.”

