’21 Bridges’ Trailer: Chadwick Boseman Hunts Down Vicious Cop Killers in Summer Thriller

"Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo are the producers of this summer detective thriller.

Chadwick Boseman is taking a break from superhero life to star in this summer’s suspense thriller “21 Bridges.” The actor is also attached to the film as a producer alongside “Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo. The film, which is directed by Brian Kirk (“Game of Thrones,” “Penny Dreadful”), looks like strong counter-programming to this year’s summer blockbusters. Starring opposite Boseman is Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, and J.K. Simmons

The official synopsis from STX Entertainment reads: “’21 Bridges’ follows an NYPD detective (Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.”

Previewing the film at CinemaCon earlier this month, Boseman compared “21 Bridges” to the gritty New York thrillers written by David Mamet. The film is a pivotal one for Boseman as it marks his first release since his Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction in “Black Panther.” Boseman reprised the character in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Several things, I would say that it was combination of being able to have a fast-paced action movie. When I read the script, I could tell that this was gonna be a ride, it’s a ride when you watch it. At the same time, it took me back to my theater days, where you have that fast-paced language, like David Mamet, that New York feel. I feel that this movie sort of captured that combination of things.”

STX Entertainment will release “21 Bridges” in theaters nationwide July 12. Watch the official trailer below.

