78th Peabody Awards Announces Documentary Winners, Including Hulu’s ‘Minding the Gap’

Kartemquin Films also won an Institutional Award for its dedication to documentary filmmaking spanning more than 50 years.

The 78th Peabody Awards Board of Jurors announced the eight documentary winners included in the Peabody 30 on April 16, including Hulu’s Academy Award-nominated skateboarding film “Minding the Gap.”

Other documentaries among the honorees include profiles of labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, African-American playwright and writer Lorraine Hansberry, the Middle East’s first female Sharia law judge, Kholoud Faqih, and the lives of three surviving “comfort women” of World War II. Other topics addressed by the documentaries include the challenges of raising children with mental illness, the failures of Facebook in an increasingly fraught political landscape, and the cultural legacy of jazz musicians around the world.

In addition to the documentaries, the board named Kartemquin Films winner of an Institutional Award for its commitment to documentary film-making for more than 50 years. A Chicago-based non-profit organization, Kartemquin describes itself as a “collaborative community that empowers documentary makers who create stories that foster a more engaged and just society.” Previous films in the group’s filmography include previous Peabody winners “Hoop Dreams” (1994) and “Mapping Stem Cell Research: Terra Incognita” (2008), as well as the Roger Ebert biography “Life Itself” (2014), sports documentary “The Trials of Muhammad Ali” (2013), and newly minted Peabody-winner “Minding the Gap.”

All honorees will be celebrated at a ceremony hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow on May 18 in New York City, including Rita Moreno, recipient of this year’s Peabody Career Achievement Award.

More Peabody Awards announcements are expected in coming days, with the winners for Entertainment/Children’s & Youth programming scheduled for April 18 and winners for News/Radio & Podcast/Web/Public Service programming slated for April 23.

Full list of documentary winners below.

Documentary

“A Dangerous Son” (HBO)

“Independent Lens: Dolores” (PBS)

“Independent Lens: The Judge” (PBS)

“Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart” (PBS/WNET/TV)

“Minding the Gap” (Hulu/PBS)

“POV: The Apology” (PBS)

“The Facebook Dilemma” (PBS)

“The Jazz Ambassadors” (PBS)

