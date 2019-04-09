78th Peabody Awards Nominees: ‘Barry,’ ‘The Americans,’ ‘Steven Universe,’ and More

Also nominated: "Pose," "Shirkers," "Killing Eve," and “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette.” Ronan Farrow will host the May 18 awards ceremony.

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors have shared the 60 nominees for the group’s 78th annual awards. They represent 2018’s most compelling stories and are chosen from more than 1,200 entries available on television, radio, podcasts, and the web.

This year’s crop of TV shows include several newcomers, including HBO’s “Barry,” FX’s “Pose,” and Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe,” as well as veteran series “The Americans” (winner for the 2014 Peabodys) and “The Good Place” (nominated for the 2017 Peabodys).

“It is our great honor to recognize the most powerful and compelling, but also most brilliant and creative programming of 2018,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Across genres and platforms, these are stories that help us make sense of our world, and locate our humanity in the joys and tragedies and struggles of people worldwide.”

From the 60 nominees, which encompass entertainment, news, documentary, children’s and public service programming, 30 will be selected as winners in upcoming weeks. All honorees will be celebrated at a ceremony hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow on May 18 in New York City. Full list of nominees below.

Children’s & Youth Programming

“Hilda”

“Steven Universe”

Documentary

“A Dangerous Son”

“Blue Planet II”

“Brides & Brothels: The Rohingya Trade”

“I Am Evidence”

“Independent Lens: Dolores”

“Independent Lens: I Am Not Your Negro”

“Independent Lens: The Judge”

“Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart”

“Minding the Gap”

“POV: QUEST: A Portrait of an American Family”

“POV: The Apology”

“POV: Survivors”

“POV: Whose Streets?”

“Shirkers”

“The Bleeding Edge”

“The Facebook Dilemma”

“The Jazz Ambassadors”

“The Rape of Recy Taylor”

Entertainment

“Atypical”

“Barry”

“Hannah Gadsby: Nanette”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“My Brilliant Friend”

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”

“Pose”

“Random Acts of Flyness”

“The Americans”

“The Chi”

“The End of the F***ing World”

“The Good Place”

“This Close”

News

“Anatomy of a Killing”

“Aquí y Ahora: The Faces of the Immigration Crisis”

“CBS News Special: 39 Days”

“Back of the Class”

“Cambridge Analytica”

“Inside Yemen”

“NewsChannel 5 Investigates: Toxic School Water”

“Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Reporting”

“On the Fire Line”

“Separated: Children at the Border”

“Spartan Silence: Crisis at Michigan State”

“The Plastic Problem”

“$2 Tests: Bad Arrests”

Public Service

“Student/Trafficked”

Web

“Zero Tolerance”

Radio/Podcasts

“Bag Man”

“Believed”

“Buried Truths”

“Caliphate”

“Ear Hustle”

“In The Dark (season 2)”

“Kept Out”

“Monumental Lies”

“My World Was Burning: The North Bay Fires and What Went Wrong”

“This American Life Episode #657: The Runaways”

“The Daily”

