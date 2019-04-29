‘A Very English Scandal’ Leads All Winners at BAFTA TV Craft Awards

"Killing Eve" and "Patrick Melrose" won two categories apiece.

BBC drama “A Very English Scandal” was the big winner at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards on April 29, scoring three trophies, including costume design, editing (fiction), and director (fiction) for Stephen Frears.

Distributed in the United States by Amazon, the three-part limited series starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw and was based on an actual English sex scandal from the 1970s involving a Liberal Member of Parliament named Jeremy Thorpe.

BBC America’s “Killing Eve” and the Sky Atlantic/Showtime miniseries “Patrick Melrose” each took home two awards, with the former winning for original score and sound (fiction) and the latter for production design as well as writer (drama) for David Nicholls.

The wins serve as a feather in the cap for both “Killing Eve” and “A Very English Scandal,” both of which hope to make a splash in the year’s Emmy race.

Sunday night’s event was the first of two BAFTA TV Awards ceremonies. While this event fêted the craftspeople toiling behind the scenes, a second ceremony, scheduled for May 12, will primarily celebrate on-screen talent.

The full list of BAFTA TV Craft winners is below.

BAFTA TV Craft Awards

Writer (Comedy): Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, “This Country”

Writer (Drama): David Nicholls, “Patrick Melrose”

Director (Factual): Ben Anthony, “Grenfell”

Director (Fiction): Steven Frears, “A Very English Scandal”

Director (Multi-camera): Barbara Wiltshire, “Inside No. 9”

Breakthrough talent: Akemnji Ndifornyen, (composer, producer and writer of “Famalam”)

Costume Design: Suzanne Cave, “A Very English Scandal”

Editing (Factual): Will Gilbey, “Bros: After the Screaming Stops”

Editing (Fiction): Pia Di Ciaula, “A Very English Scandal”

Entertainment craft team: Nigel Catmur, David Cole, Kate Dawkins, and Kevin Duff, “The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance”

Make-up and hair design: Vicki Lang, “Vanity Fair”

Original music: David Holmes, “Killing Eve”

Photography (Factual): Lindsay McCrae, “Dynasties: Emperor”

Photography and lighting (Fiction): Woo-Hyung Kim, “The Little Drummer Girl”

Production Design: Tom Burton, “Patrick Melrose”

Sound (Factual): “Later Live… with Jools Holland”

Sound (Fiction): “Killing Eve”

Special visual and graphic effects: Adam McInnes, John Smith, and Kevin Horsewood, “Troy: Fall of a City”

Titles and graphic identity: Smith & Foulkes, and Mark Roalfe, “The Fearless are Here” from The 2018 Winter Olympics

Special award: Emma Thomas

