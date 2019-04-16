Watch Alex Ross Perry’s 16mm Music Video for ‘Church’ by Aly & AJ

It's his second collaboration with the sibling duo.

Now that “Her Smell” is in theaters, Alex Ross Perry has moved on to his next musical venture: the video for Aly & AJ’s “Church.” The new single from the sibling duo’s forthcoming album “Sanctuary” marks Perry’s second collaboration with the sisters, the first being the video for 2017’s “Take Me.” Shot on 16mm at the Mayan Revival Samuel-Novarro House in Los Angeles’ Loz Feliz neighborhood, it isn’t the last time Perry will collaborate with Aly & AJ — they’ll next work together on the visuals for an upcoming single from “Sanctuary.” That project will take place in New York to “spotlight the contrasts between the two coasts.”

Of his process, Perry told IndieWire he “showed up on set with barely an idea. I wandered around the Mayan Revival House for half an hour, got a feel for the location and said simply ‘let’s make this about surveillance’ and then explained how I want to use creeping zooms from inside and out, through windows, to express the feelings I am thinking about. We ran with that concept throughout the day, adding and subtracting ideas as necessary based on individual locations throughout the house.”

Speaking to IndieWire last week, the writer-director spoke more broadly about his creative approach these days. “What I’ve learned lately,” he said, “is that there’s just a right way and a wrong way to do things, and I couldn’t do something in a way that I consider incorrect. I truly feel that I’ve figured out a right way that I can make things work, and I can apply that model to any budget, and I wouldn’t want to do anything that forces me to adapt to a different model. And if people want to make a movie with me, they have to understand that.”

Watch the video for “Church” below:

