‘Alien: The Play’ Receives an Encore with Sigourney Weaver in Attendance

Ellen Ripley herself showed up to congratulate the high schoolers responsible.

“Alien: The Play” had its encore performance at North Bergen High School in New Jersey with a special guest in attendance: Ellen Ripley herself, known on this planet as Sigourney Weaver. The happy gathering took place just as the franchise was celebrating its 40th anniversary, with Alien Day taking place on April 26 because Ridley Scott’s original film was partially set on the fictional planet LV-426.

“I’m so excited to be here,” Weaver says in a video in which she meets the play’s cast and crew. “I am representing all ‘Alien’ fans all over the universe who think what you’re doing is so cool and so important.” She’d previously praised the production after hearing about it online after it went viral: “I just want to say it looked incredible,” Weaver said in a video message to the cast and crew shared last month. “You put so much heart and soul into that. And the alien, I must say, looked very real to me.”

Scott was a fan as well, offering to partially fund the encore that just took place and lauding everyone involved. “My hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination, and determination to produce such an ambitious show,” he wrote in a letter. “Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls and determine the way forward – always.” In addition to the original “Alien,” Scott also directed the prequel “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant.”

“Self-sufficiency is what this country was largely based upon with its immigrant population coming in to a New World and working together,” his letter also said. “This is maybe the biggest lesson for all of you, and your future plans – stay with this determination, and this spirit in everything you do, and you will succeed – let nothing put you off – or set you back.”

Now that the play has had its final curtain call, “Alien” fans can go back to wondering if and when Scott will direct the next installment in the enduring sci-fi series.

Sigourney Weaver visiting the NBHS cast and crew at their encore performance of Alien after national media recognition was unbelievable!! #alien #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/2UXL0v1H3X — Nicholas J. Sacco (@NicholasJSacco) April 27, 2019

Look who stopped by North Bergen High to visit the spectacular cast of Alien: The Play. Thank you, Sigourney Weaver! And thank you, North Bergen High! #AlienDay #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/ObMZh4m4t3 — Alien (@AlienAnthology) April 27, 2019

