Amazon Announces All Voices Film Festival for Filmmakers From Underrepresented Communities

The winner gets $25,000 and their film featured on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video has announced the All Voices Film Festival, which will showcase short films from American filmmakers hailing from underrepresented and marginalized communities. The grand prize for the contest is $25,000 and a tour of Amazon Studios, with four finalists receiving $10,000; all five of them will be featured on Prime Video.

Related The Streaming Bible: Your One-Stop Guide to Watching TV and Movies Online

'Homecoming' Season 2 Will Not Be Directed by Sam Esmail

'Good Omens' Trailer: David Tennant and Michael Sheen Try to Cancel the Apocalypse

Submissions “must be created by or feature people from marginalized communities, such as people of color and ethnic, gender and religious minorities, LGBTQ people, veterans and people with disabilities,” according to Variety. Submissions open on April 8 and are capped at 40 minutes.

“At Amazon Studios, we are looking for passionate storytellers who reflect and represent all backgrounds, specifically so that we can share their experiences and stories. We created this opportunity because we wanted a way for underrepresented voices to be heard,” said Latasha Gillespie, Amazon Studios’ head of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Founded in 2010, Amazon Studios began distributing films in 2015. Spike Lee’s “Chi-Raq” was its inagural release, followed in the next year by “The Neon Demon,” “The Handmaiden,” and “Manchester by the Sea,” among several others; the last of these was the first movie released by a streaming service to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. The company most recently released “Suspiria,” “Cold War,” and “Peterloo,” with “Late Night” and “Photograph” forthcoming.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.