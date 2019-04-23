Amazon Apologizes for Leaking ‘Game of Thrones’ Episode Early

"This was an error and has been rectified."

The weekly “Game of Thrones” festivities got off to an auspicious start on Sunday when Amazon Prime subscribers in Germany gained early access to the second episode of the HBO series’ farewell season.

In an oversight that took longer than the length of “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” to rectify, customers were able to watch the episode well in advance of others around the globe.

“We regret that for a short time Amazon customers in Germany were able to access episode two of season eight of Game of Thrones…This was an error and has been rectified,” a company representative told the BBC.

It’s the latest challenge in a series of efforts to ensure that viewers across the globe are experiencing new episodes of the show at the same time. Massive measures have been put in place to prevent footage leaks, including the ongoing decision to withhold advance screeners from press outlets.

“Game of Thrones” continues to be one of the most pirated pieces of entertainment in the world, with one recent estimate saying that the Season 8 premiere, “Winterfell,” had been illegally viewed over 50 million times in just over a week.

Sunday marked the second straight week that a “Game of Thrones” episode had worked its way to the public via accidental means. DirecTV came under scrutiny for releasing “Winterfell” to subscribers of its DirecTV Now service hours before its linear HBO debut.

