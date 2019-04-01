Amazon’s Emmy FYC House Lets Voters Visit Fleabag’s Cafe and Work Out with Jack Ryan

The third annual Prime Experience will take over the Hollywood Athletic Club from April 12 to May 5 to host FYC and fan events for its original series.

Amazon is doubling down on technology, fan appeal, and its vast monetary resources to woo Emmy voters in 2019. For the third consecutive year, the streaming giant will host a nearly month-long string of events in the heart of Hollywood in order to showcase its Emmy-eligible original series.

Related 2019 Emmy Predictions: The 71st Annual Primetime Emmys Are Gonna be Wild

New Streaming Report Finds Netflix Still Dominating — but Are Others Catching Up?

The Streaming Bible: Your One-Stop Guide to Watching TV and Movies Online

The 2019 Amazon Prime Experience, taking place inside the Hollywood Athletic Club, will feature “immersive, interactive” rooms highlighting shows like “Homecoming,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” and more. Some will include props and wardrobe, while others will be a little more high-tech — like a walk through the woods from “Hanna” or operating the B. Altman switchboard a la Midge Maisel.

“We’re excited to bring back the Prime Experience for a third year at the Hollywood Athletic Club,” said Mike Benson, Head of Marketing, Amazon Studios. “This year’s event will feature brand new activations with groundbreaking technologies that will take guests even deeper into many of our Amazon Original Series. We also have terrific partners with us again this year, allowing more fans to experience these creative, immersive activities, as well as participate in a range of fun and engaging events, from wine tastings, to learning stunt choreography. This year promises to be our best Prime Experience.”

For the past three years, Amazon and Netflix have mirrored each other’s Emmy strategies with their own dedicated event spaces, in addition to other FYC events held around Los Angeles and New York. Amazon started with an eight-night rental of the Hollywood Athletic Club in mid-to-late April 2017, before expanding its run to two weeks (in the same space) in 2018. This year’s Experience runs an additional week, edging ever closer to Netflix’s lengthy timetables.

Netflix opened its own 2017 “FYSee” space in Beverly Hills before moving to Raleigh Studios in 2018, with their first open house running for a month and last year’s extending to five weeks. Netflix has not yet announced plans for a 2019 FYSee space, but one is still very much expected.

This year’s Prime Experience will be open to voters for official TV Academy FYC events as well as the general public for sponsored panels and screenings. Highlights include “photo-ready experiences” like riding in a rowboat to the Catskills for “Maisel” fans and sitting in Heidi Bergman’s office from “Homecoming” (fish tank included). Visitors can also stop by the Guinea Pig Cafe from “Fleabag” or check out Azriphale’s heavenly used bookstore, which will be featured in the upcoming “Good Omens.”

For those looking for a little more action in their Experience, they can “do real-life physical training” from “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” or learn and perform stunt choreography after a panel dedicated to stunt coordinators from “Hanna,” “Jack Ryan,” and more.

The full schedule is listed below, starting with the partner experiences open to the public. Unless designated an official TV Academy event or listed otherwise, guests can RSVP at rsvp.consideramazon.com.

Public Events

Friday, April 12: Prime Fashion Presented by the New York Post and Page Six

The New York Post and Page Six will host a special night of Prime Fashion, featuring a panel discussion with costume designers from Amazon Prime Original Series, Suzanne Cave (A Very English Scandal), Cate Adair (The Man in the High Castle), and Wendy Chuck (The Romanoffs). Anahita Moussavian, Deputy Fashion Editor at the New York Post and Alexa, and Elana Fishman, Editor at Page Six Style will moderate the discussion. Topics will include the inspiration behind each show’s wardrobe design, how the designers brought the styles from each era to life, on-set anecdotes, and more. After the panel, audience members will be able to make their own headlines by stepping into a Romanoffs-inspired New York Post custom photo booth. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Sunday, April 14: FY-Tea with Entertainment Weekly

Come Spill the Tea with EW editors Piya Sinha-Roy and Clark Collis as they serve up all the behind-the-scenes scoop on your favorite British Amazon Original series: Catastrophe, Fleabag, A Very English Scandal, & Good Omens. The afternoon tea will be complete with on-site activities including tea leaf & tarot card readers, and relaxing hand massages. Doors open at 2:30pm.

Thursday, April 25: Wine and Prime, hosted by Mark Oldman and the Los Angeles Times

“Wine and Prime” is back for a second year at the Prime Experience. You might have heard of pairing a Cabernet and a filet mignon, but which wine complements the bold comedy of Midge Maisel? Join us as acclaimed wine expert Mark Oldman preps the palate for a special evening of discovering which wines go best with Amazon Original series, including Homecoming, The Romanoffs and more. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Saturday, May 4: Boss Brunch presented by The Wing

The Wing, a network of work and community spaces designed for women, is coming to the Prime Experience for a crucial conversation about just what it takes for women to shatter the glass ceiling in the entertainment industry, as shared by those who have managed to do just that in their own careers. Wing members and select guests will be able to enjoy a private afternoon at the Prime Experience at their leisure, with complementary brunch bites, drinks, and mini-manis. Doors open at 10:30am. Wing members can RSVP at http://witches.the-wing.com

Saturday, May 4: Ready, Set, Action with Los Angeles Confidential

Join Amazon Prime Video and Los Angeles Confidential for a conversation with stunt coordinator Jean Frenette (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) on what it takes behind the scenes to execute the breathtaking stunts that shape action television series and movies. You’ll learn about how stunts integrate with the plot and character development, what goes into stunt preparation and hear inside stories from the sets of the Amazon Original Series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Hanna, and more. Following the conversation, Frenette will teach guests their own stunt choreography to get in on the action themselves! Doors open at 6:30pm.

Full Schedule:

Friday, April 12th: Prime Fashion Presented by the New York Post

Saturday, April 13th: The Romanoffs FYC (official Television Academy event)

Sunday, April 14th: FY-Tea Presented by Entertainment Weekly

Wednesday, April 17th: Good Omens FYC (official Television Academy event)

Thursday, April 18th: Catastrophe FYC (official Television Academy event)

Tuesday, April 23rd: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel FYC (official Television Academy event)

Thursday, April 25th: Wine & Prime Hosted by the Los Angeles Times

Sunday, April 28th: A Very English Scandal FYC (official Television Academy event)

Sunday, April 28th: The Man in the High Castle FYC (official Television Academy event)

Tuesday, April 30th: Fleabag FYC (official Television Academy event)

Wednesday, May 1st: Lorena FYC (official Television Academy event)

Saturday, May 4th: Boss Brunch Presented by The Wing

Saturday, May 4th: Ready, Set, Action! With Los Angeles Confidential

Sunday, May 5th: Homecoming FYC (official Television Academy event)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.