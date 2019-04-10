‘American Horror Story’ Season 9 Debuts ‘1984’ Title and Slasher Film-Inspired Teaser — Watch

Somewhere "Wonder Woman 1984" is not happy.

“American Horror Story” is returning for its ninth season later this year and a mysterious announcement teaser released by creator Ryan Murphy confirms the official title for the new batch of episodes is “American Horror Story: 1984.” The title means the FX horror anthology series will be going back to the past for its new season after last season’s dystopian “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.” The Emmys recently announced “Apocalypse” will compete in the Drama race at the upcoming awards show and not in the Limited Series categories.

Murphy’s teaser for “American Horror Story: 1984” shows a teenage girl running through the woods as she tries to evade a man in black who is wielding a large knife. The teenage girl tries to hide in a wooden barn but the killer finds her and stabs the knife through the front door, nearly stabbing the girl in the head. The brief teaser is extremely reminiscent teenage slasher movies such as “Friday the 13th,” released in 1980, and “Nightmare on Elm Street, released in 1984. It would appear the new season will be the first slasher-themed installment of “American Horror Story.”

Beyond the teaser, not much is known about “American Horror Story: 1984.” Emma Roberts, who has been a regular on the anthology series, has been announced to star, as has Olympic athlete Gus Kenworthy. No other cast members have been announced, although it is rumored Evan Peters will not be involved with the new season.

“American Horror Story: 1984” will debut on FX later this year. Watch Murphy’s cryptic teaser announcement in the video embed below

