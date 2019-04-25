‘Animal Kingdom’ Trailer: Smurf and the Gang are Back for More Heists and Family Fights

An exclusive look at the TNT crime drama that's keeping everything in the family, enemies included.

Trouble is brewing for the Cody family, even after surviving three whole seasons. “Animal Kingdom” continues to follow the exploits of a family of robbers, and in TNT’s latest trailer, the danger and the infighting won’t be stopping any time soon.

After last season closed out with young J asserting his willingness to challenge Smurf’s authority, this peek at Season 4 shows that he’s not the only one willing to challenge the Cody status quo. Ellen Barkin is back as Smurf, the leader of the family business, a criminal enterprise that appears is about to splinter.

The series’ main star is returning, but so are the Cody clan’s preferred pilfering methods: armed theft, complete with an array of masks from balaclavas to see-through plastic nightmare rigs. Along with Barkin, the ensemble coming back still boasts Shawn Hatosy, Finn Cole, Ben Robson, and Jake Weary, alongside cast newcomers Kelli Berglund, Jon Beavers, and Grant Harvey. Also as usual, the show will stick to its sunny Southern California locale, replete with elaborate buildings with enough security vulnerabilities to drive one of Smurf’s luxury cars through.

John Wells, who has served as an executive producer on the series since its inception, will continue his streak of being behind the camera for the season premiere, a role he also held on Seasons 1 and 3. As with last season, “Animal Kingdom” will serve as a Tuesday night counterpart to one of TNT’s other biggest dramas, “Claws,” which returns to Sunday night in early June.

Watch the full trailer (including some suspect-looking motorcycle technique) below:

“Animal Kingdom” Season 4 premieres May 28 on TNT.

