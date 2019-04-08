DreamWorks Animation Will Preview ‘Abominable’ and Premiere ‘Marooned’ Short at Annecy Animation Festival

The studio will also offer a first look at "Fast & Furious" animated series and present a "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy artistic exhibition.

Universal’s DreamWorks Animation will sneak-peek extended footage for its upcoming feature “Abominable” (September 27) and premiere its latest short “Marooned” at the 43rd Annecy International Animation Film Festival (June 10th-15th). The animation powerhouse’s president Margie Cohn will additionally offer a first look at the new “Fast & Furious” animated series, and present an exhibition of artwork from the “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy at the Manège du haras. The third installment in the series, “The Hidden World,” has passed $509-million worldwide.

Related ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’: DreamWorks’ Gorgeous Dragon Romance Is a Gamechanger

DreamWorks Animation Launches Shorts Program with 'Bird Karma' and 'Bilby'

Playful, Epic 'Missing Link' Moves Laika Out of the Stop-Motion Shadows

Following a strong CinemaCon promo, DreamWorks will preview its upcoming feature slate on June 11, headlined by “Abominable,” a co-production with Pearl Studio, written and directed by Jill Culton (“Open Season”), about teenager Yi (Chloe Bennet of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) venturing to the Himalayas to reunite a Yeti with its family.

“Marooned,” about selfish robot C-0R13, stranded on an abandoned lunar outpost, marks the latest in DreamWorks’ new shorts program. It’s directed by Andrew Erekson (story artist on “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”) and produced by Jeff Hermann (“Bilby,” “Bird Karma” shorts).

DreamWorks Animation worked with the Art Ludique team at Annecy to select, in collaboration with “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise director Dean DeBlois and artists from the trilogy, the most impressive and representative artwork. After appearing in Paris, nearly 200 traditional and digital artworks will be displayed, with commentary from the production team through interviews especially created for the exhibition.

DreamWorks Animation

On the TV side, the June 13th program will tout a panel moderated by Peter Gal (DWA’s Chief Creative Officer of TV) and showcase footage from “Fast & Furious” and “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.” Panel participants include NoelleStevenson, executive producer of “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”; Tim Hedrick, executive

producer of the “Fast & Furious” animated series; and Rad Sechrist, executive producer of a new upcoming project.

Meanwhile, “Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny,” recently launched on Prime Video, has been selected for official competition at the Annecy festival in the TV films category.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.